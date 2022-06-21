‘How much for my kidney?’ tops KNH’s FAQ list as cost of living soars

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – The harsh economic situation in the country which has been fueled by the high cost of living largely driven by the skyrocketing fuel prices and inflation is now prompting many Kenyans to offer their kidneys for sell.

Kenya’s top referral hospital, the Kenyatta National Hospital, has revealed that in the recent past they have been receiving numerous inquiries from desperate Kenyans asking how much they’d make by selling their kidneys.

“How much for my kidney?” KNH said was the most asked question received through their Facebook account.

Whereas it is a no brainer that when push comes to shove Kenyans can do anything just make life bearable, the hospital has advised that body organs could only be donated to needy cases on a voluntary basis.

“Please note that organ sale is strictly prohibited and illegal. You can only donate out of free will,” the hospital said.

Kenyans are struggling to cope with rising costs of basic commodities such as food and fuel, a crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine war, while several parts of the country are also suffering from a severe drought.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, in his final Labor Day celebration in May 1, announced a 12 per cent hike in the minimum wage to cushion workers confronted with the high cost of living although the directive has remained largely a promise yet to be actualized.

According to official figures, Kenya’s inflation in April soared to a seven-month high mainly as a result of skyrocketing fuel and food prices.

During his speech on May 1, the Head of State said the high cost of living was due to “factors beyond my control like the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict”.

In lasted review on fuel prices effected on June 14, the Entergy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) increased the price of the precious commodity by Sh9, marking another record high after consistent increments averaging Sh5.

In Nairobi, a liter of petrol retails at Sh159.12, diesel Sh140.0 and Sh127.94 for kerosene.