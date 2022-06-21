Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi is the biggest referral health facility in Kenya and the region/FILE

Capital Health

‘How much for my kidney?’ tops KNH’s FAQ list as cost of living soars

Kenya’s top referral hospital, the Kenyatta National Hospital, has revealed that in the recent past they have been receiving numerous inquiries from desperate Kenyans asking how much they’d make by selling their kidneys.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – The harsh economic situation in the country which has been fueled by the high cost of living largely driven by the skyrocketing fuel prices and inflation is now prompting many Kenyans to offer their kidneys for sell.

Kenya’s top referral hospital, the Kenyatta National Hospital, has revealed that in the recent past they have been receiving numerous inquiries from desperate Kenyans asking how much they’d make by selling their kidneys.

“How much for my kidney?” KNH said was the most asked question received through their Facebook account.

Whereas it is a no brainer that when push comes to shove Kenyans can do anything just make life bearable, the hospital has advised that body organs could only be donated to needy cases on a voluntary basis.

“Please note that organ sale is strictly prohibited and illegal. You can only donate out of free will,” the hospital said.

Kenyans are struggling to cope with rising costs of basic commodities such as food and fuel, a crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine war, while several parts of the country are also suffering from a severe drought.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, in his final Labor Day celebration in May 1, announced a 12 per cent hike in the minimum wage to cushion workers confronted with the high cost of living although the directive has remained largely a promise yet to be actualized.

According to official figures, Kenya’s inflation in April soared to a seven-month high mainly as a result of skyrocketing fuel and food prices.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

During his speech on May 1, the Head of State said the high cost of living was due to “factors beyond my control like the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict”.

In lasted review on fuel prices effected on June 14, the Entergy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) increased the price of the precious commodity by Sh9, marking another record high after consistent increments averaging Sh5.

In Nairobi, a liter of petrol retails at Sh159.12, diesel Sh140.0 and Sh127.94 for kerosene.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Raila wants man jailed for shoplifting released unconditionally

Nairobi, Kenya, April 13- Azimio La Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has called for the unconditional release of Alvina Linus Chivondo, a man who...

April 13, 2022

Kenya

Man protesting high cost of living arrested outside Treasury

Nairobi, Kenya, April 7- A man has been arrested outside the Treasury building while shouting and protesting the high cost of living ahead of...

April 7, 2022

Africa

Russia says has nothing to do with rising cost of living in Kenya, Africa, blames US, EU sanctions

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 16- The Russian Embassy in Kenya has dismissed reports that the country’s invasion of Ukraine is to blame for the high...

March 16, 2022

Kenya

High cost of living not exclusive to Kenya, Russia- Ukraine war to blame- Kanze Dena

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1-State House spokesperson Kanze Dena on Tuesday said that it’s not only Kenya that is experiencing  high cost of living, saying...

March 15, 2022

Corona Virus

Sh244bn health fund to restore loss of health services due to COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Sh244 billion ($2.2 billion) has been pledged to Kenya for the provision of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) to guarantee...

October 27, 2021