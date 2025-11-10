Gospel star Betty Bayo, known for her hit ‘11th Hour,’ passes away

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 — Kenyan gospel artist Betty Bayo, whose song “11th Hour” became a beacon of hope for many, has passed away.

The celebrated singer is reported to have died on Monday afternoon while receiving treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Her ex-partner, Pastor Victor Kanyari, confirmed the news of her passing.

Betty breathed her last at around 1pm, marking the end of a remarkable journey in Kenya’s gospel music scene.

Bayo rose to fame through her soul-stirring single “11th Hour,” a song that resonated deeply with audiences for its message of divine intervention and triumph against the odds.

The track quickly became a church favorite and cemented her place among Kenya’s most influential gospel voices.

Beyond her music, Betty Bayo made an indelible mark as a content creator, fashion influencer, and faith-based advocate, inspiring many with her creativity and resilience.

She was previously married to Pastor Kanyari, though the two later went their separate ways.