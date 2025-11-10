Connect with us

Bayo rose to fame through her soul-stirring single "11th Hour," a song that resonated deeply with audiences for its message of divine intervention and triumph against the odds

Gospel star Betty Bayo, known for her hit '11th Hour,' passes away

She was previously married to Pastor Kanyari, though the two later went their separate ways.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 — Kenyan gospel artist Betty Bayo, whose song “11th Hour” became a beacon of hope for many, has passed away.

The celebrated singer is reported to have died on Monday afternoon while receiving treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Her ex-partner, Pastor Victor Kanyari, confirmed the news of her passing.

Betty breathed her last at around 1pm, marking the end of a remarkable journey in Kenya’s gospel music scene.

Bayo rose to fame through her soul-stirring single “11th Hour,” a song that resonated deeply with audiences for its message of divine intervention and triumph against the odds.

The track quickly became a church favorite and cemented her place among Kenya’s most influential gospel voices.

Beyond her music, Betty Bayo made an indelible mark as a content creator, fashion influencer, and faith-based advocate, inspiring many with her creativity and resilience.

She was previously married to Pastor Kanyari, though the two later went their separate ways.

