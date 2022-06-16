Don’t burn down schools, we’re ready to listen: Eastern RC to students

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MAKUENI, Kenya, Jun 16 — Eastern Regional Commissioner Evans Achoki has cautioned students against resorting to burning schools whenever they have grievances with the school administration.

Achoki reminded students that the government has invested heavily in school infrastructure in order to provide a good environment for learning.

“Don’t burn our classrooms even if you have a problem or issues with the school administration because it cost the government a lot of money to construct the classrooms,” said Achoki during the commissioning of a Competency Based Classrooms (CBC) unit at AIC Kinyuani Mixed Secondary and Kaumoni Boys schools in Makueni County on Thursday.

The RC appealed to students to avoid the vice because the school infrastructure will be used by future generations including their young brothers and sisters who will come after them especially under the CBC curriculum.

“Kindly spare our classrooms, our administration together with the school management is ready to listen and solve your problems whenever they arise, “added Achoki.

The administrator challenged the girls to be committed in their studies and avoid engaging in illicit relations which could lead them to get pregnant and hence drop out of school.

“We don’t want any girl to drop out of school but we expect them to study up to university since the government has built many institutions for them to acquire knowledge,” said the administrator.

Eastern Regional Commissioner (RC) Evans Achoki, commissioning a Competency Based Classrooms (CBC) at AIC Kinyuani Mixed Secondary in Makueni County/KNA

He encouraged the students to be patriotic and peace loving citizens adding that there is a bright future for them.

“This is our country, we must love and build it for our children tomorrow. It is you to build it and you cannot do that unless you are in love with your country,” he noted.

Regional Director of Education Dr William Sugut said that the government has constructed 250 competence based classrooms across the region.

Those accompanying the RC were his regional security committee, county commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo and his county security members among other government officials.