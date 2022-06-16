Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Eastern Regional Commissioner Evans Achokia addressing students at Kaumoni Boys schools in Makueni County on Thursday/KNA

County News

Don’t burn down schools, we’re ready to listen: Eastern RC to students

The RC appealed to students to avoid the vice because the school infrastructure will be used by future generations including their young brothers and sisters who will come after them especially under the CBC curriculum.

Published

MAKUENI, Kenya, Jun 16 — Eastern Regional Commissioner Evans Achoki has cautioned students against resorting to burning schools whenever they have grievances with the school administration.

Achoki reminded students that the government has invested heavily in school infrastructure in order to provide a good environment for learning.

“Don’t burn our classrooms even if you have a problem or issues with the school administration because it cost the government a lot of money to construct the classrooms,” said Achoki during the commissioning of a Competency Based Classrooms (CBC) unit at AIC Kinyuani Mixed Secondary and Kaumoni Boys schools in Makueni County on Thursday.

The RC appealed to students to avoid the vice because the school infrastructure will be used by future generations including their young brothers and sisters who will come after them especially under the CBC curriculum.

 “Kindly spare our classrooms, our administration together with the school management is ready to listen and solve your problems whenever they arise, “added Achoki.

The administrator challenged the girls to be committed in their studies and avoid engaging in illicit relations which could lead them to get pregnant and hence drop out of school.

 “We don’t want any girl to drop out of school but we expect them to study up to university since the government has built many institutions for them to acquire knowledge,” said the administrator.

Eastern Regional Commissioner (RC) Evans Achoki,  commissioning a Competency Based Classrooms (CBC) at AIC Kinyuani Mixed Secondary in Makueni County/KNA

He encouraged the students to be patriotic and peace loving citizens adding that there is a bright future for them.

“This is our country, we must love and build it for our children tomorrow. It is you to build it and you cannot do that unless you are in love with your country,” he noted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Regional Director of Education Dr William Sugut said that the government has constructed 250 competence based classrooms across the region.

Those accompanying the RC were his regional security committee, county commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo and his county security members among other government officials.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Agitation over leaders qualifications posing security risks – Matiangi

Nairobi, Kenya, June 16 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has expressed concerns that protracted disputes around the eligibility of aspirants to vie for...

1 hour ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta urges deployment of regional force in DRC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for the deployment of a regional force to restore security in the Democratic Republic...

2 hours ago

Top stories

China vows to work with Kenya to defend interests of developing countries

China is ready to work with Kenya to practice multilateralism and safeguard common interests of developing countries, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Appeal Court overturns Mrima’s decision restraining JSC from hiring 26 new judges

In the judgement issued on Thursday, the three judges noted that the situation could still be remedied in the event the twenty-six judges are...

3 hours ago

Kenya

DCI looking for gang over murder of 2 MPESA agents in Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya, June 16-Detectives in Nairobi have launched a manhunt for a man believed to be part of a gang that orchestrated a robbery...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

City Manager defends move to ban political rallies within Kisumu CBD

Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga said the decision was taken to safeguard the interests of businessmen operating within the CBD.

3 hours ago

August Elections

Atwoli claims Ruto allies behind fuel price hike

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 16 – Central Organization Trade Union (COTU) secretary general Francis Atwoli now claims that a syndicate of cartels organized by Deputy...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Mandago dismisses militia training claims

Governor Mandago said the officers had undergone training meant to enhance their service delivery to the citizens and were not being trained as a militia to...

4 hours ago