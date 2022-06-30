Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
June 21, 2022 | UDA gubernatorial candidate delivers his remarks during a roundtable with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance in Nairobi/Sakaja Campaign

August Elections

CUE revokes recognition of Sakaja’s Team University Degree

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – The Commission for University Education has for the second time revoked its recognition of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s degree certificate.

CUE said Thursday in a letter addressed to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati that they are yet to receive any evidence from Sakaja or Team University that he indeed acquired a degree from the Ugandan-based institution

“That at the conclusion of these investigations we have not received any evidence from NCHE, Team University or Sakaja that prove that Sakaja pursued studies at Team  University and earned a degree in Bachelor of Science in Management (External) (see  attached our letter to NCHE and the communication from NCHE and Team University   which make no reference to evidence of the pursuit of the said studies as requested),” said  CUE Chief Executive Mwenda Ntaragwi.

Ntaragwi argued that failure to submit “even the most basic evidence of study and the process of earning a degree inevitably renders the degree certificate submitted insufficient to prove that Sakaja studied either physically or through distance learning and that he holds an academic degree.”

He added that Sakaja ignored their earlier request to appear before the Commission and shed more light on the authenticity of his degree certificate.

Ntaragwi went further to say that their investigations had established Team University was not at the said period, accredited by National Commission on Higher Education to offer such a degree.

He stated that the decision had been communicated to Sakaja adding that he has the right to appeal the decision.

This move comes a week after CUE withdrew its letter revoking the recognition of Sakaja’s degree.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Commission withdrew the revocation of Sakaja’s degree recognition from Team University until further investigations are concluded.

“The respondent wishes to confirm to the court that the substrum of this suit being the 14 June 2022 from which review is sought is hereby withdrawn pending further investigations by the respondents -CUE which investigations are ongoing,” read the court papers.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Sarah Cohen visits husband’s grave after succession case postponement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Sarah Wairimu Cohen on Thursday made a visit to the tomb of her late husband, the Late Tob Cohen....

30 mins ago

August Elections

Igathe promises free lunch in informal settlement schools if elected Nairobi governor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Azimio La Umoja Nairobi Gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe now says he will focus on improving education and avail an...

59 mins ago

County News

Man aged 36 committed to 20-year jail term for defiling 15-year-old daughter

Benjamin Anganga Okumu, who appeared before Bondo Magistrate S.W. Mathenge, had been accused of having had the canal knowledge of the minor who is...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Mwaure hits out at Wajackoyah for encouraging marijuana use

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Agano Party presidential candidate David Waihiga Mwaure has condemned the Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah for encouraging what he...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Machakos court suspends Ndeti’s clearance by IEBC, compels CUE to review credentials

The Deputy Registrar at Machakos High Court further ordered the Commission for University Educations (CUE) to review the authenticity of a degree certificate Ndeti...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Agano Presidential candidate Mwaure calls for Wajackoyah mental assessment (VIDEO)

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Karua featured in new song dubbed ‘Heko Mama’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Azimio-One Kenya coalition running mate Martha Karua has been featured in a song dubbed ‘Heko Mama’ that celebrates the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

KHRC appoints Davinder Lamba interim board chair replacing Makau Mutua

Nairobi, Kenya, June 30- The Kenya Human Rights Commission has appointed Davinder Lamba as interim chair of the Commission’s board replacing Makau Mutua who...

5 hours ago