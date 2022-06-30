CUE revokes recognition of Sakaja’s Team University Degree

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – The Commission for University Education has for the second time revoked its recognition of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s degree certificate.

CUE said Thursday in a letter addressed to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati that they are yet to receive any evidence from Sakaja or Team University that he indeed acquired a degree from the Ugandan-based institution

“That at the conclusion of these investigations we have not received any evidence from NCHE, Team University or Sakaja that prove that Sakaja pursued studies at Team University and earned a degree in Bachelor of Science in Management (External) (see attached our letter to NCHE and the communication from NCHE and Team University which make no reference to evidence of the pursuit of the said studies as requested),” said CUE Chief Executive Mwenda Ntaragwi.

Ntaragwi argued that failure to submit “even the most basic evidence of study and the process of earning a degree inevitably renders the degree certificate submitted insufficient to prove that Sakaja studied either physically or through distance learning and that he holds an academic degree.”

He added that Sakaja ignored their earlier request to appear before the Commission and shed more light on the authenticity of his degree certificate.

Ntaragwi went further to say that their investigations had established Team University was not at the said period, accredited by National Commission on Higher Education to offer such a degree.

He stated that the decision had been communicated to Sakaja adding that he has the right to appeal the decision.

This move comes a week after CUE withdrew its letter revoking the recognition of Sakaja’s degree.

The Commission withdrew the revocation of Sakaja’s degree recognition from Team University until further investigations are concluded.

“The respondent wishes to confirm to the court that the substrum of this suit being the 14 June 2022 from which review is sought is hereby withdrawn pending further investigations by the respondents -CUE which investigations are ongoing,” read the court papers.