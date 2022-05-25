Connect with us

May 21, 2022 | UDA presidential candidate Dr William Ruto (right) with his running mate Rigathi Gachagua (left) in Murang'a/DPPS

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Rigathi: Our campaign is premised on track record, forget about ‘Yangu Kumi, Yake Kumi’

Speaking during one of the forums organized by Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in Uasin Gishu, Gachagua said the extension of the contract will be pegged on track record.
IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 — Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua has said the Kenya Kwanza political matrix is anchored on resolving challenges facing the nation saying a Ruto-led administration will only seek a second term based on how it delivers on its promises.

Ruto has been crisscrossing the country singing county-specific charters which his campaign says will form the basis of government agenda.

Speaking during one of the forums organized by Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in Uasin Gishu, Gachagua said the extension of the contract will be pegged on track record.

“We are only asking for five years to work for Kenyans and we have a plan. That is why we are moving to every county to understand what they want the government of Kenya Kwanza to do for them and that is why we will sign a charter with all counties. We shall work for only a five-year-based performance contract,” he said.

The Mathira MP stated that the Kenya Kwanza regime will not subscribe to the ‘yangu kumi, yako kumi’ notion which was the political pact between Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta that ended in a dramatic fallout within the ruling party with the latter reneging on his promise to support his deputy’s ambitions to succeed him.

“This contract is subject to termination on non-performance and renewal in case the performance is good and that is what we have agreed on with William Ruto. We do not want to subscribe to the political deceit of kumi yangu, kumi yako,” he added.

The March 9, 2018, handshake between President Kenyatta and his once-erstwhile rival Raila Odinga sounded a death knell to the bromance between the Head of State and DP Ruto born out of a 2012 accord.

President Kenyatta had on many occasions stated that Ruto will succeed him once he exits office in 2022 but after the 2017 polls, the President adopted a different stance saying his choice of successor would “shock” the country.

Gachagua urged the electorate in Uasin Gishu not to be blinded by tribal politics but rather back the manifesto fronted by UDA that he said is aimed at empowering the communities.

He drummed up support for the bottom up economic model fronted by Ruto terming it as the solution needed for the people of Kenya from all cadres of life.

“Do not elect people because they come from your region or because the President is from our region, but we are really suffering and we are not supporting Ruto because he supported Uhuru but he has a plan to better our lives,” he said.

