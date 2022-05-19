Connect with us

Raila Odinga issues a press statement at his Capitol Hill office in Nairobi/FILE

LEGISLATION

Raila urges US Congress to expedite reforms to compensate 1998 embassy bombing victims

The new proposals would amend the law to include Kenyan victims in such recognition and compensation.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 — Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has urged the US Congress to expedite reforms to pave way for compensation of Kenyan victims of the 1998 embassy bombing.

During the August 7, 1998, attack nearly simultaneous bombs blew up in front of the American embassies in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, in an incident that left 244 dead and at least 4,500 injured.

The twin attacks were blamed on the Al-Qaeda terrorist group which was being led by its slain leader Osama Bin Laden at the time

The Spokesperson for the Odinga Presidential Campaign Secretariat, Prof. Makau Mutua, said in a statement Thursday that under “the existing legislation, the US Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Act, does not currently establish the eligibility of the Kenyan victims and their surviving spouses for any recognition and compensation.”

According to Mutua, the new proposals would amend the law to include Kenyan victims in such recognition and compensation.

He pointed out that Odinga, met with representatives of the Kenyan victims of the 1998 Nairobi Embassy Bombing in Washington D.C. during his recent visit to the US on April 25 where the compensation issue was widely discussed.

“The representatives of the victims were led by American attorney Philip M. Musolino. Mr. Odinga has long honored the Kenyan victims of the bombing and now renews his support for their ongoing efforts for compensation and recognition,” Mutua said.

The U.S Congress is set to discuss the legislation in the coming weeks and months which will make the Kenyan victims eligible to participate in a US Congressional fund providing compensation to the victims of terrorist attacks on the United States.

“The proposed legislation underscores the friendship and mutual interests of Kenya and the United States. Mr. Odinga strongly urges the US Congress to adopt these amendments, and looks forward to a successful legislative conclusion,” Mutua stated.

In May 2021, over 500 victims including the injured and relatives of those who died in the terrorist attack filed a petition at the Constitutional and Human Rights Division of the High Court in Nairobi seeking compensation.

