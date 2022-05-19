Connect with us

April 12, 2021 | Justice Chitembwe Said Juma appears before the Judicial Service Commission/ JSC Media Service

JUDICIARY

President Kenyatta forms tribunal to probe alleged misconduct by Justice Chitembwe

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has suspended High Court Judge Said Chitembwe and at the same time formed a tribunal to investigate his alleged misconduct.

According to the Head of State, this follows a recommendation by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) which stated that the allegations of gross misconduct on the part of a judge erode the faith of Kenyans in the fair administration of justice.

The tribunal is set to be chaired by Justice Mumbi Ngugi with Jasper Mbiuki and Sarah Yamo assuming the role of joint secretaries.

More to follow…..

