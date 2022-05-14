Connect with us

Illicit brew and Bhang seized by police at King’eero police station on May 13, 2022. /KNA.

County News

Police Arrested 10 people in Possession of bhang and illicit brew

Published

KIAMBU, Kenya May 14 – Ten suspects have been arrested for being in possession of illicit brew and bhang worth Sh800,000 confiscated in Kabete, Kiambu County.

            The discovery is as a result of an operation launched by the police across the County dabbed ‘Operation Komesha Mihadarati na Pombe hatari’.

            According to Kabete Sub-county police commander Muchangi Kioi, the operation came about after complaints from members of the public on the increased use and sale of the drugs and illicit brews in the county.

            “As a security team, we decided to do the operation as the menace of the illicit brew and drug abuse has continued to be a big disease in these areas causing pain and agony in many households throughout the county,” he said.

            Kioi cited that the 2000 liters of the illicit brew were seized after a tip-off from members of the public.

            Additionally, he said that the ten suspects have been detained at King’eero police station awaiting to be arraigned in court and charged with the sale of illegal substances and liquor.

            He said the security team is determined to ensure the illicit trade is brought to an end.

            However, Grace Njambi a resident of King’eero village raised her concerns saying the suspects easily raised the fines imposed by the courts and resume brewing.

            “We are very happy with the operation. We are thus asking the government to come up with stringent laws that will ensure these suspects stay in jail. As soon as they are arraigned before a court of law, they pay the bond and are released and come back to continue with the illegal business,” she added.

            The Sub County police commander further lauded the public for their cooperation and urged them to always volunteer information.

            He added that the operation in the 12 sub-counties would be done in a period of 30 days.

