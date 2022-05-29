IEBC to start vetting Presidential Aspirants

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will on Sunday commence the clearance of presidential candidates.

According to the general election regulations gazetted by the commission chair Wafula Chebukati on January 20, the clearance of aspirants will be run from May 29 to June 7.

The poll commission released a list of 16 aspirants who are awaiting vetting.

Of the 16 shortlisted, 8 are vying on political parties’ tickets while the other 8 are seeking the top seat as independent candidates.

Those vying on political parties’ tickets include Ekuru Aukot (Thirdway Alliance), Jimi Wanjigi (Safina Party) ,Njeru Kathangu (Ford Asili),Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria ( Usawa Kwa Wote Party), George Wajackoya (Roots Party)and David Mwaura Wahiga (Agano Party).

Those shortlisted as Independents are Dorothy Kemunto Nyangori, Peter Mubiko King’ori, Jeremiah Nyaga, Jane Juliet Munyoki, Faith Wairimu Ngigi, Eliud Muthiora Kariara ,George Munyotta Kamau and Gibson Ngaruiya Ng’ang’a.

Initially, 37 candidates had expressed interest to vie as independents.

Azimio Coalition presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga and his closest competitor Deputy President William Ruto will this week appear before poll agency for clearance to contest in the August Elections.

Odinga will appear before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on June 5 while Ruto is set to make a date with the poll commission on the 4.

“We have written to the electoral body reserving 4th of June to come before the chair of the commission Wafula Chebukati for clearance,” stated Josephat Nanok, the Director General in William Ruto’s campaign secretariat.

Once cleared as candidates, this will pave way for them to campaign fully during the homestretch period.

The electoral commission directed all presidential aspirants to present 2,000 signatures from at least 24 counties as a pre-nomination requirement.

Chebukati stated that this will enable the poll body to commence the verification exercise before the August 9 polls.