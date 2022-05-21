Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Isiolo County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding addressing the media at his office/KNA

County News

Govt orders closure of Isiolo gold mine over environmental concerns

Speaking at a public baraza at Kom trading centre Friday, Isiolo County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding said the miners were using heavy machines to crush stones in their artisanal activities without minding the environmental impact.

Published

ISIOLO, Kenya, May 21 — The Government has shut down gold mining at Kom area in Isiolo county to pave way for an environmental audit.

Speaking at a public baraza at Kom trading centre Friday, Isiolo County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding said the miners were using heavy machines to crush stones in their artisanal activities without minding the environmental impact.

He directed those involved in the mining activities to stop operations as the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) conducts the environmental impact assessment to give the ecological guidelines before mining operations can resume.

  The administrator said he had already directed NEMA officials to carry out the environmental impact assessment and give a report as soon as possible.

He added that the government would post an assistant County Commissioner to the Kom area to reduce the distance the residents travel to seek government services at Merti town which is 75 km away.

At the same time Omoding directed gold miners to seek licenses from all the relevant government authorities before embarking on the work.

The CC said that the recently deployed GSU officers in Kom area have settled, adding that those posted to Mlango and Attan areas would be reporting in the next few days.

He directed chiefs and their assistants to team-up with elders in creating awareness to herders to surrender illegal firearms adding the amnesty to hand in firearms still stands.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He further added that the former National Police Reservists (NPRs) would be redeployed to reinforce security officers in tackling banditry and cattle rustling in the area.

Omoding said that the government and development partners are working closely in monitoring the drought situation to see to it that no Kenyan dies of hunger.

He said over 20,000 people are on cash transfer program while development partners are distributing 4,500 bags of livestock feed to drought affected herders.

Omoding said that the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) would distribute 3,500 bags of 50kg range cubes to livestock owners in the second phase of the donation.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Alfred Mutua’s deputy unveils running mate in race to succeed his boss

Ndinda is a former manager of the Cooperative Bank of Kenya and ex-Chair Board Audit and Risk committee for the Water Resources Authority.  

11 mins ago

County News

KeNHA, agencies faulted for deaths reported at demolished building in Ruiru

Institute of Kenyan Engineers (IKE) President Eric Ohaga said had KeNHA and other construction authorities secured the building and demolished it in a coordinated...

22 mins ago

County News

Meet Kilifi man who sacrificed further studies to educate 1,650 needy students

Born in 1977 in a humble family, Kambi completed his secondary school education after a hard struggle and with some help from Rotary Club which...

31 mins ago

County News

Kenya Power appeals for public support to safeguard assets from vandals

KPLC Customer Experience Department Representative Hellen Mogire stated that electricity transformers and conductors were being vandalized in the region, saying there was a need to protect...

40 mins ago

Capital Health

Pharmaceutical Society demands revocation of Terry Kiunge’s KEMSA appointment

PSK threatened to seek legal action against KEMSA if it fails to rescind the decision to appoint Kiunge into the position arguing that her...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Frustrated ODM supporters in Busia demand zoning to lock out Azimio affiliates

Led by Busia county boda boda riders chairman Erick Makokha, ODM supporters expressed their misgivings concerning the fielding of Moses Mulomi as Busia gubernatorial...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila expected in Kilgoris to popularize his ticket

Expected to accompany him are the Alliance bigwigs and leaders from the region led by Narok North Legislator Richard Moitalel Ole Kenta.

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

No internet shutdown during polls, our economy depends on it: Koimett

Responding to media queries at Rift Valley Innovation Centre Mwachon, Eldama Ravine, the PS argued that Kenya has a robust economy that relies on...

3 hours ago