KNH Nurses Call Off Strike After Deal Reached with Government

NAIROBI,Kenya,Apr 14-Nurses at Kenyatta National Hospital have called off their strike following hours of negotiations, bringing relief to patients and restoring operations at the country’s largest referral facility.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale confirmed that an agreement had been reached between hospital management and the Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives, ending the industrial action that had disrupted services.

“I am pleased to announce that the industrial action by nurses at Kenyatta National Hospital has been officially called off following hours of intensive and constructive negotiations,” Duale said.

The Health CS said the return-to-work formula addresses key concerns raised by the nurses, including improvements to medical cover, structured promotion pathways, and measures to ease workload pressures.

The agreement also provides for the gradual transition of nurses on contract to permanent and pensionable terms.

Duale commended both parties for demonstrating goodwill and professionalism during the talks, noting that their commitment had enabled a swift resolution to the dispute.

“These are important steps toward strengthening staff welfare, motivation, and retention within our health system,” he added.

The strike had been triggered by long-standing grievances among nurses, including delayed salary payments, lack of job security due to casual contracts, and challenges in accessing pension benefits.

The industrial action had disrupted critical services across wards, outpatient clinics, and emergency units, raising concerns over patient care.

The Ministry of Health has now pledged to ensure full implementation of the agreement within agreed timelines, with mechanisms put in place to monitor progress and prevent future disruptions.

Duale urged nurses to resume duty immediately and maintain high standards of professionalism, emphasizing the need to refocus on delivering quality, timely, and compassionate healthcare.

The government reiterated its commitment to strengthening the health workforce and improving service delivery across public health facilities.