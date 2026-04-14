Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

KNH Nurses Call Off Strike After Deal Reached with Government

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya,Apr 14-Nurses at Kenyatta National Hospital have called off their strike following hours of negotiations, bringing relief to patients and restoring operations at the country’s largest referral facility.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale confirmed that an agreement had been reached between hospital management and the Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives, ending the industrial action that had disrupted services.

“I am pleased to announce that the industrial action by nurses at Kenyatta National Hospital has been officially called off following hours of intensive and constructive negotiations,” Duale said.

The Health CS said the return-to-work formula addresses key concerns raised by the nurses, including improvements to medical cover, structured promotion pathways, and measures to ease workload pressures.

The agreement also provides for the gradual transition of nurses on contract to permanent and pensionable terms.

Duale commended both parties for demonstrating goodwill and professionalism during the talks, noting that their commitment had enabled a swift resolution to the dispute.

“These are important steps toward strengthening staff welfare, motivation, and retention within our health system,” he added.

The strike had been triggered by long-standing grievances among nurses, including delayed salary payments, lack of job security due to casual contracts, and challenges in accessing pension benefits.

The industrial action had disrupted critical services across wards, outpatient clinics, and emergency units, raising concerns over patient care.

The Ministry of Health has now pledged to ensure full implementation of the agreement within agreed timelines, with mechanisms put in place to monitor progress and prevent future disruptions.

Duale urged nurses to resume duty immediately and maintain high standards of professionalism, emphasizing the need to refocus on delivering quality, timely, and compassionate healthcare.

The government reiterated its commitment to strengthening the health workforce and improving service delivery across public health facilities.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Petrol Price Jumps by Sh28, Diesel Sh40 in Latest EPRA Review

NAIROBI, Kenya April 14 – Motorists and households are set to dig deeper into their pockets after the Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA)...

25 minutes ago

Top stories

Administration Police Rolls Out Tactical Driver Training to Boost Operational Excellence

NAIROBI,Kenya, Apr 14- The Administration Police Service (APS) has launched a specialised tactical driver training programme aimed at enhancing discipline, technical skills, and operational...

49 minutes ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Uncollected IDs Threaten Voter Registration Drive, IEBC Told

The forum, led by IEBC Commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana, brought together a cross-section of stakeholders including security teams, youth, women, and representatives of persons with...

6 hours ago

Kenya

MPs Raise Alarm Over Rise of Political Gangs Ahead of 2027 General Election

The lawmakers—who were assessing the registration of birth and death certificates as well as national identity cards—expressed concern that the country risks sliding into...

10 hours ago

Kenya

Omtatah Recalls 2012 Attack, Warns of Rising Political Violence Ahead of 2027 Polls

Omtatah cautioned that similar patterns are re-emerging as the country approaches the 2027 General Election.

11 hours ago

Kenya

NACADA Trains Probation Officers in Nairobi to Boost Fight Against Drug and Alcohol Abuse

The officers often handle individuals within the justice system linked to substance-related offences.

12 hours ago

Kenya

Govt in Talks to Build Fuel Buffer System Amid Global Oil Volatility

Kenya currently relies on fuel imports based on scheduled deliveries, without any emergency stockpile.

12 hours ago

Headlines

Nominated MP Harold Kipchumba pushes PWD Act implementation

Kipchumba rooted for the amendment of the law to enforce compliance and to designate seats for persons with disabilities. He sought to have the...

13 hours ago