Administration Police Rolls Out Tactical Driver Training to Boost Operational Excellence

NAIROBI,Kenya, Apr 14- The Administration Police Service (APS) has launched a specialised tactical driver training programme aimed at enhancing discipline, technical skills, and operational readiness among its personnel.

The programme, currently underway at the AP Driving School in Mwalimu Farm, is part of the service’s broader strategy to professionalise its ranks and improve performance in complex security environments.

The institution is under the leadership of Commanding Officer Ruben Kimei, who is overseeing the programme.

APS said, the four-week Tactical Drivers Course No. 1/2026 has brought together selected officers for intensive training designed to sharpen their capabilities behind the wheel while reinforcing discipline and situational awareness.

“The course is designed to sharpen discipline, enhance technical competence, and equip participants with the critical skills required to operate effectively within dynamic security environments,” the Service noted.

The curriculum covers a wide range of areas, including roles and duties of a driver, defensive driving techniques, Ground Sign Awareness (GSA), Improvised Explosive Device (IED) awareness, and route clearance procedures.

As part of the training, Deputy Chief Transport Officer Richard Bundi led sessions on fleet management, focusing on efficient utilisation and maintenance of service vehicles.

APS further revealed that the vehicle dynamics component is being delivered in collaboration with experts from various leasing companies, who are providing insights on operational, mechanical, and economical driving practices.

The initiative, APS said demontratss its commitment to continuous investment in building a highly skilled and professional driving cadre within the security sector.

By prioritising safety, precision, and preparedness, the Administration Police Service says it is setting a new benchmark for excellence in specialised driver training in the country.