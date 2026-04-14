Uncollected IDs Threaten Voter Registration Drive, IEBC Told

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 14 – The success of the ongoing voter registration exercise could be undermined by thousands of uncollected national identification cards, stakeholders have warned.

During an engagement convened by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission in Busia County, leaders and community representatives highlighted the issue as a major barrier to voter enrollment.

The forum, led by IEBC Commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana, brought together a cross-section of stakeholders including security teams, youth, women, and representatives of persons with disabilities.

Stakeholders urged stronger collaboration between government agencies, including the National Registration Bureau and grassroots administrative units, to ensure IDs reach their owners.

Stephen Orinde, Busia County Commissioner, pledged to work closely with IEBC offices, sub-county administrators, chiefs, assistant chiefs and village elders to ensure maximum outreach.

He also assured the public of adequate security during voter registration and in the lead-up to the General Election, reinforcing confidence in a safe and orderly process. In a strong show of support, NGAO assured the Commission of its commitment to help achieve voter registration targets by mobilizing communities at the grassroots level, learning from high-performing sub-counties, and replicating best practices across the region.

Additionally, NGAO reaffirmed its role in ensuring security throughout the exercise, committing to curb any form of goonism or insecurity and to guarantee a peaceful and conducive environment for voter registration.