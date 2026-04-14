Omtatah Recalls 2012 Attack, Warns of Rising Political Violence Ahead of 2027 Polls

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 14 – Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has raised alarm over a resurgence of politically sponsored violence, warning that Kenya risks a return to intimidation tactics as the country heads toward the 2027 General Election.

Omtatah revisited his near-fatal attack on in 2012, when he was assaulted in Nairobi after opposing the procurement of Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“Many Kenyans still remember the night… when I was brutally attacked and left for dead, simply for daring to oppose the illegal procurement of BVR kits,” he said.

“That attack was an assault on accountability itself.”

Omtatah cautioned that similar patterns are re-emerging as the country approaches the 2027 General Election, alleging that politicians are once again sponsoring violence to stifle dissent.

“Today, we are witnessing a dangerous resurgence of organized goonism, funded and directed by leaders who fear genuine ideas and open debate,” he said.

He added: “Violence has always been the last refuge of those who have already lost the argument.”

The senator condemned the use of hired youths to intimidate critics, warning that the trend poses both a security threat and a constitutional violation.

“As we approach the 2027 General Election, hired goons are once again being deployed to intimidate voices of reason and courage. I condemn these acts of political violence without reservation,” Omtatah said.

He called on law enforcement agencies, including the National Police Service Commission and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, to act decisively.

“The NPSC and DCI should enforce the law without fear or favour… and, more importantly, relentlessly target the powerful sponsors and financiers of this chaos,” he said.

Omtatah further warned political actors that accountability would catch up with perpetrators.

“The political class should take notice that the people are watching, and the long arm of the law will eventually catch up with those who sponsor violence,” he said.

He urged Kenyans to safeguard democracy ahead of the next election cycle.

“We owe it to Kenya to ensure that the 2027 elections are decided by the sovereign will of the people at the ballot, not by the tyranny of the streets,” he said.