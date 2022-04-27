Connect with us

Raila Odinga addressing Kenyans in Washington dc during a trip to the US on April 22,2022. /FILE.

August Elections

Raila appoints 7-member team to vet, advise him on running mate candidates

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has appointed a seven-member panel to vet and advise him on the best running mate candidates.

In a statement read by the coalition’s Secretary General Junet Mohamed, Odinga who is also the Azimio Presidential candidate stated that the names of successful candidates must be submitted before May 10.

According to Mohamed, the members of the team shall include Bishop Peter Njenga, Archbishop Zachaos Okoth, Enoch Wambua and Michael Orwa.

Other members are Noah wekesa, Sheikh Khalifa and Beatrice Moen.

More to follow….

