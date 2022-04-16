Ken Obura says he won’t step down for Nyong’o in Kisumu gubernatorial race

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr16 – Ken Obura who is a candidate for the Kisumu Gubernatorial position in the upcoming ODM party primaries next week says he is still optimistic for a certificate.

Obura stated that he learnt that ODM party plans not to subject party members to a nomination for the Governor’s position next week.

He indicated that he has not been briefed by the party noting that should there be a consensus then Governor Anyang Nyong’o should step down for him.

Addressing a press conference in Kisumu in the company of former Governor Jack Ranguma and former Speaker Onyango Oloo, Obura assured Kisumu voters that their voices must be heard through the ballot.

He called upon his supporters to maintain peace during the Easter Holidays as they monitor the unfolding events.

Obura pointed out that there are no planned demonstrations and told his supporters to wait for the party’s outcome.

However, he explained that everyone should not lose focus on the presidency of Raila Odinga terming it the most important thing.