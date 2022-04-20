Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
MILIMANI LAW COURTS /FILE

Kenya

High Court throws out suit seeking to suspend operationalization of the Political Parties Amendment Act 2022

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – The High Court has thrown out a petition seeking the suspension of the operationalization of the Political Parties Amendment Act 2022.

The three-judge bench consisting of Hedwig Ongudi, Esther Maina and Daniel Ogembo found that it was not unconstitutional.

They further found that there was an elaborate public participation that led to the amendment of the Act.

They stated that participation started way back in 2017 and took almost four years.

They also pointed out that stakeholders were involved in the various forums which members of the Civil Society attended, and Secretary Generals of all political parties.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

ODM Appeals tribunal throws out Midiwo’s complaint challenging Elisha Odhiambo’s nomination as Gem MP

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 20 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Appeals Tribunal has thrown out a complaint by Jalang’o Midiwo challenging the nomination of...

19 mins ago

Kenya

Bomet Woman Rep aspirant ‘Toto’ gets boost after being gifted campaign car by Governor Barchok

BOMET, Kenya, Apr 20 – The young female aspirant in the Bomet Woman Representative race on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket has received...

56 mins ago

Kenya

Raila to jet out of the country for week long US tour Friday accompanied by Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga is expected to leave the country on Friday for a one week...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Jubilee issues certificates in Kirinyaga as Governors’ stalemate persist

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Apr 20 – The Jubilee Party has issued certificates to all aspirants in Kirinyaga County except for governor’s position. The Party’s National...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Nairobi children to elect leaders for the Kenya Children’s Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – Children in Nairobi County were on Wednesday expected to hold elections to select leaders who will represent them at...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Ojienda, Ruth Odinga secure Kisumu ODM tickets

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 20 – Tom Ojienda has been chosen to fly the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Senate ticket in the August elections. This...

2 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

The Polycarp Igathe factor in Nairobi Governor’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – The entry of Polycarp Igathe into the Nairobi’s Governor’s race has turned tables and set candidates who started early...

3 hours ago

World

20 million risk starvation as Horn of Africa drought worsens: UN

Nairobi (AFP), Apr 19 – Twenty million people are at risk of starvation this year as delayed rains worsen an already brutal drought in...

7 hours ago