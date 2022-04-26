2021 KCSE candidates with C+ and above to join Universities under govt sponsorship

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – All the 2021 Kenya Certificate Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations candidates who scored C+ and above are set to join universities on government sponsorships.

According to the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS), candidates who scored grades ranging from E to C plain will be eligible for government sponsorship in TVET institutions.

“The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) wishes to inform the public that modalities are being worked out to start the processes of placing the 2021 KCSE candidates to various degree and TVET courses for the 2022/2023 academic year,” Chief Executive Officer Mercy Wahome stated.

She further announced that candidates who applied for courses while in school and would wish to revise their options will have an opportunity to make the changes when their portal opens.

“KUCCPS wishes to inform the candidates that only those who apply for placement in the various universities and TVET institutions will be considered. The KUCCPS application portal will open in May 2022,” she noted.

In his speech during the release of the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha announced that all the 2021 KCSE candidates were eligible to progress to higher learning institutions depending on their grades.

Magoha noted that the number of candidates with minimum university entry qualification of Grade C+ and above rose to 145,145 (17.49 percent) in the year 2021 KCSE Examination compared to 143,140 (19.03 percent) in 2020.