‘Wherever he’s been I’ll be’: Atwoli sets out on a mission to undo Ruto’s gains abroad

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 — Trade unionist Francis Atwoli, a sworn critic of Deputy President William Ruto, has vowed reverse all gains the presumed United Democratic Alliance presidential hopeful has made in his oversees campaign trip.

Atwoli said he will arrive in London on Wednesday, March 16, and later proceed to the United States where he will address the diaspora.

“Wherever he’s gone I’ll be there! Atajua hajui! (He’ll realize he knows nothing),” he said during a media interview at his office on Monday.

“Nitachafua yeye! (I’ll smear him with mud). He’s the first DP after indipendence who is an open thief, a fearless thief!” Atwoli remarked.

He vowed to take his message to Israel and all other nations with significant diaspora populations.

Atwoli spoke hours after described him as stupid, saying he has failed to champion their interests of millions workers he represents.

Ruto made the remarks when he addressed a group of Kenyans living in the United Kingdom in London on Sunday.

He took issue with Atwoli’s move to stonewall a proposal that sought to increase contributions to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) for people with higher incomes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“How do you explain that a trade unionist would defend a system where the Deputy President earning Sh1 million pays Sh1,700 to NHIF while a peasant making Sh5,000 a month pays Sh500 which is 10 per cent of their income?” he posed.

Ruto’s statement followed similar remarks where he referred to Atwoli as a man who exhibits juvenile behavior describing him as “the old man who wears chains around his neck.”

Atwoli is a bitter critic of Ruto and is known to have put up a “Stop Ruto Campaign” often saying “Ruto will not be on the ballot” in the August 9 presidential election.

He later changed his statement following an uproar from Ruto’s camp which claimed a sinister motive by unnamed State operatives to assassinate Ruto saying instead that President Uhuru Kenyatta will not hand over the presidency to “a thief.”

Atwoli was on the receiving end from Ruto’s camp in February after he suggested the DP would commit suicide after losing the presidential contest to his archrival Raila Odinga who enjoys President Kenyatta’s support.

Atwoli, who spoke in the presence of President Uhuru Kenyatta on February 8, advised Ruto handlers to “cut all trees at his rural home in Sugoi because the ‘young man’ will hung himself.”

“Huyo mtoto atajinyonga!” he told a gathering addressed by President Kenyatta in Mombasa.