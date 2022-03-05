Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Ruto pointed out that he was left in the dark when it came to the details surrounding the March 2018 handshake. /COURTESY

Kenya

Ruto says handshake strained friendship with President Kenyatta

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 5 – Deputy President William Ruto has yet again pointed fingers at the handshake as the catalyst that led to a frosty relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta. 

While admitting that he was indeed aware of the handshake between President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, he revealed that it quickly mutated into a plot to kill the opposition in the country. 

“The handshake was formed to kill oversight of the government, we didn’t discuss that members of ruling party would be jettisoned so that members of the opposition can occupy committees in parliament,” said Ruto  

Speaking during an interview with the Voice of America (VOA), the Deputy President stated that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) aimed at changing the constitution was not part of the agreement between him, President Kenyatta and Odinga in the formation. 

Ruto pointed out that he was left in the dark when it came to the details surrounding the March 2018 handshake.  

“We didn’t agree that this was an exercise in changing the constitution and form an exercise of succession. Everything we didn’t agree became the handshake, expect from the things we didn’t agree about,” he said. 

In his current tour in the United States of America, Ruto painted a picture of how Odinga and Kenyatta betrayed him while formalizing the handshake that now seems to edge him out of government and by extension draw him further from his presidential ambition. 

“I have no problem with the handshake, my problem is that it became what I did not agree with,” he stated. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He asserted that the handshake was a loss to the nation pouring cold water on the political rhetoric’s by his boss (President Uhuru Kenyatta) that the handshake was the solution to the country. 

“We lost the opposition, we lost the government, we lost the big Four agenda. We lost direction,” Ruto noted. 

The President and his deputy have been engaging in an exchange of words as they sit on opposing sides ever since the handshake. 

While endorsing Odinga for presidency, Kenyatta took a swipe at leaders opposed to the handshake, accusing them of being against development and uniting Kenyans. 

“Many doubted. Many told Raila it was impossible to sit at the same table with Uhuru. Their work now was to constantly oppose the government,” President Kenyatta had stated. 

The Head of State had said that he never went back on his pre-election deal with Ruto. 

“I told him that I have an agreement with my deputy. And the agreement was that we had already formed the government. But now the agreement I want with you, which we need to agree, we cannot be waking up every morning to fight each other,” said the President. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

DP Ruto’s Promise to Kenyans living in the Diaspora

MARYLAND, USA, Mar 5 – Deputy President William Ruto has promised Kenyans living in the Diaspora that if elected, his government will put in...

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta committed to free and fair elections: Kanze Dena

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4- State House spokesperson Kanze Dena on Friday said that President Uhuru Kenyatta is committed to free and fair elections. Speaking...

1 day ago

Kenya

Ruto in Washington at start of ten-day US, UK tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – Deputy President William Ruto is in Washington where he is expected to hold a series of meetings and also...

5 days ago

Kenya

Respect the church, clergy association tells President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25- The Church and Clergy Association of Kenya (CCAK) has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to respect the church, two days after...

February 25, 2022

Kenya

DP Ruto cleared for 10-day tour of US and UK from Sunday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Deputy President William Ruto is on Sunday set to kick off a ten-day tour of the United Stated and...

February 24, 2022

Kenya

Muturi urges President Kenyatta to quit party politics after his term

NYANDARUA, Kenya, Feb 24 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta not to engage in Party politics after his term...

February 24, 2022

Kenya

President Kenyatta calls for unity among Central Kenya residents

NYERI, Kenya, Feb 23 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has rallied Central Kenya residents to maintain unity of purpose saying the region needs to speak...

February 23, 2022

County News

Jubilee Party is still strong, contrary to popular Opinion, President Kenyatta says

NYERI, Kenya, Feb 23 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has maintained that the Jubilee Party is still strong contrary to popular opinion. The Head of...

February 23, 2022