President Elect Ruto says his administration will be democratic, accountable

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – President Elect William Ruto now says his administration will uphold democracy and transparency so as to remain accountable to all Kenyans.

Speaking after he held a meeting with elected Kenya Kwanza leaders in Karen on Wednesday, Ruto assured that his government is alive to the fact that a lot of responsibilities has been bestowed on him and those who will be working under him.

“We must be alive to the fact that even as we celebrate that we have won, that on us is authority yes, but a lot of responsibility has been put on our shoulders and the people of Kenya expect of us that we must be accountability. The greater the responsibility we have, the higher the accountability bar that comes with it,” Ruto said.

He further called on elected leaders to roll up their sleeves, get to work and serve their constituents so as to fulfill the promises they made during campaigns.

“We must focus on make sure we deliver on our commitments. I have watched and listened to people saying they listened to us and they are now waiting to know when the delivery of our commitment will begin. I want all to urge all of us that we need all hands-on deck and we do not have time to waste,” he said.

“We will shortly be making steps to run a transparent, democratic but accountable government.”

Ruto called on Public Servants to focus on their jobs of serving all Kenyans irrespective of their political affiliations.

He stated that “Political business will be carried out by political actors.”

“I am sorry public servants will not be available to do any political work, I want them to remain independent,” he stated.

He further stated that he is ready to start delivering on his pledges as soon as he takes oath.

Ruto assured that the Kenya Kwanza government will serve all Kenyans without exclusion.

He also lauded Kenyans for maintaining peace throughout the electioneering period.

On freedom of expression and association, the President Elect promised to allow Kenyans to express themselves and associate themselves with whoever they want without fear of intimidation or blackmail from some leaders.

He pointed out that during campaigns and the election time, some Kenyans were afraid of even talking or calling some leaders on phone out of fear of being profiled.

“Every Kenyan can go back to their phones. You do not have to use only WhatsApp or signal because intimidation and blackmail threats have come to a stop. I want to promise the people of Kenya that our administration will have nothing to do with intimidation and blackmail we have seen because you don’t share political views,” he said.

“We are having our democratic country back.”