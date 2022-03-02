OKA coalition deal delayed as parties cite ‘legal issues’

NAIROBI, Kenya March 2 — One Kenya Alliance (OKA) has yet again postponed the signing of coalition deal among constituents parties citing delayed endorsement of the proposed agreement by constituent parties.

It remains unclear whether the affiliate parties within OKA have developed cold feet in formalizing a coalition deal or if the move is just a ploy to raise stakes ahead of stipulated deadline.

The postponement was announced at a press briefing attended by four OKA principals: Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (KANU), Martha Karua (Narc Kenya) and Cyrus Jirongo (UDP).

The four did not give a definite date.

“Respective constituents parties are still interrogating the document within the file and ranks of their organs,” Karua told news reporters on Wednesday.

OKA principals have committed their allegiance to the Alliance even as it emerges that disgruntlement is brewing over the proposed Azimio-OKA deal due to mistrust.

“We have postponed the signing to address legal issues that have arisen. In the spirit of National Unity, we are united as principals because of the ideal that binds us together,” Karua noted.

Narc Kenya had asked for seven more days on Tuesday to scrutinize the coalition agreement.

“The National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved that it needs more time to familiarize and scrutinize the Coalition Agreement and related documentation,” said Michael Orwa, Narc Kenya’s Secretary-General.

The party argued that the changes in the Political Parties Act precipitated the sudden call for an extension of time.

“The Party’s Legal Team is instructed to seek clarity on any and existing grey areas, prepare and present a detailed brief to NEC and shall meet within the next 7 days for final approval,” Orwa stated.