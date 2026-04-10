Gachagua Warns of Mass Action if Govt Raises Fuel Prices

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 10 – Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has threatened to mobilise nationwide protests if the government increases fuel prices, escalating political pressure over the rising cost of living.

Speaking during a public engagement in Matuu, Machakos County on Friday, Gachagua warned that Kenyans would take to the streets in protest should any upward review of petroleum prices be effected.

“If you dare to increase the cost of petrol, diesel or kerosene, we will tell Kenyans to go to the streets to ask you to go home,” he said.

Gachagua, who Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka accompanied in his Ukambani tour,accused the government of burdening citizens through taxation on fuel products.

“If you want to protect Kenyans from the high fuel prices, do away with the 8 percent VAT that you had imposed on oil products and withdraw the Sh7 petroleum levy imposed on every litre of fuel,” he stated.

In a series of unverified claims, the former Deputy President further alleged that President William Ruto has vested interests in the fuel business and patnered with local firms in the arrangement hinged on the government-to-government oil importation deal.

“Ruto is in the fuel business in Kenya and has made over Sh1.5 trillion from it. He partnered with a businessman called Njogu from Meru to form Gulf Energy, which is part of the G-to-G arrangement, and they are the ones selling fuel in the country,” Gachagua claimed.

He also alleged that efforts were underway to push up fuel prices through international negotiations alleging that Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi is in middle East negotiating deals that could increase the price of fuel at the pump.

“As we speak, he has sent Njogu and Wandayi to the Middle East to negotiate with the Sheikhs so that they can increase the cost of petrol so that his profits can increase,” he claimed.