Gachagua defies police, addresses supporters in Kikuyu amid teargas and clashes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua made a defiant entry into Kikuyu Town on Saturday, addressing supporters along key routes despite heavy police deployment and teargas as clashes escalated between crowds and security officers.

Gachagua, accompanied by opposition leaders including Kalonzo Musyoka, pressed ahead with his rally plans in a tense atmosphere marked by running battles, stone-throwing, and repeated attempts by police to disperse gatherings.

Police officers lobbed teargas canisters to break up crowds that had gathered to listen to the former deputy president, with some youths responding by hurling stones, triggering chaotic scenes in parts of the town.

Despite the confrontations, Gachagua addressed supporters from his convoy, accusing the government of sponsoring violence to block him from engaging Kikuyu residents.

“They have sent goons and security to stop us from meeting our people, but we will not be intimidated,” he said, alleging a coordinated effort to disrupt his rally. He did not provide evidence to support the claims.

Southern bypass chaos

The developments came hours after early morning chaos along Nairobi’s Southern Bypass, where suspected gangs barricaded sections near Thogoto and Gitaru using bonfires and debris, attacking motorists and causing major traffic disruptions.

Police later moved in to disperse the groups and reopen the highway, but the incident heightened political tensions ahead of the Kikuyu gathering.

Security was significantly reinforced across Kikuyu, with a heavy presence of anti-riot police mounting roadblocks and patrolling key access routes.

By midday, officers had sealed off sections of the town and continued to disperse crowds as they formed.

Police headquarters had not issued an official statement on the status of the rally or the clashes by the time of publication.

Gachagua has also accused the National Police Service of a delayed response to the Southern Bypass violence, claiming officers arrived after residents had already repelled attackers and restored calm.

The rally unfolded against the backdrop of a deepening political standoff between Gachagua and Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah, with both sides trading accusations over the alleged mobilisation of gangs.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen earlier condemned what he termed a growing culture of political violence and the use of hired gangs, urging the Judiciary to impose stiff penalties to deter offenders.