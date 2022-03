NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga over the ‘Madoadoa’ remarks he made during a rally in Wajir on Wednesday.

In a statement, NCIC chairman Samuel Kobia stated that the body will be seeking to get an explanation from Odinga over his use of the word.

More to follow ……