Mt Kenya will not bow down to anyone, Muturi says as he hits out at President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 18 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi says the Mount Kenya region will not bow down to anyone pointing out that the rich vote basket region ought to chart its own political path.

While referencing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s plea to his preferred successor Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga when he told him not to forget the region if he wins the August poll, Muturi noted that he will not kneel or beg for anything from anyone.

“When I heard the President plead with Raila Odinga not to forget Mt Kenya region once he succeeds him, I realized we’re not headed in the right direction as a region. ‘Hapo ndo nikasema kimeumana’. Since when did we start begging? We will not bow down to anyone,” Mutur said.

The Democratic Party Leader cautioned the Mt Kenya residents that they risk being isolated and ignored if they do not have a strong political party that will help them address their issues post the August polls

“My Mt Kenya people, don’t bank your political fortunes with either Azimio or Kenya Kwanza coalitions. Once the General Election is over, the two big coalitions could enter into a pact and if the Mt Kenya region has no strong party to represent them, we will be left out,” Muturi said.

The former Siakago MP announced that his party is now open to negotiating with other parties on condition that there be respect.

“It is through coalitions that we form a stable government, but there must be respect. Respect helps people build better relationships with others. What makes a coalition strong is respect among leaders and honoring the agreement. Democratic Party will not engage with anyone who feels his party is bigger than other parties,” he said.

Muturi has in recent months intensified his political campaigns in the country to popularize his presidential bid.