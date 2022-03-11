x
Kalonzo, Karua, Gideon Moi signed the cooperation agreement binding six parties under the One Kenya Alliance. /COURTESY

Kalonzo, Moi, Karua, Jirongo sign cooperation pact binding 6 parties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, NARC Kenya’s Martha Karua and Kenya African National Union (KANU’s) Gideon Moi have signed a coalition agreement binding six political parties under the One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

Others who signed the agreement include United Democratic Party (UDP) Leader Cyrus Jirongo, Irungu Nyakera of the Farmers Party and Dave Ochieng of the Movement for Democracy and Growth.

OKA principals have committed their allegiance to the Alliance even as it emerged that disgruntlement is brewing over the Azimio-OKA deal due to mistrust.

“We have postponed the signing to address legal issues that have arisen. In the spirit of national unity, we are united as principals because of the ideal that us bind us together,” Karua had earlier stated.

Narc Kenya party had pleaded for seven more days to scrutinize the coalition agreement.

“The National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved that it needs more time to familiarize and scrutinize the Coalition Agreement and related documentation,” said Michael Orwa, Narc Kenya’s secretary-general.

Narc Kenya argues that the changes in the Political Parties Act have precipitated the sudden call for an extension of time.

“The Party’s Legal Team is instructed to seek clarity on any and existing grey areas, prepare and present a detailed brief to NEC and shall meet within the next 7 days for final approval,” Orwa stated.

