Ex-police spokesperson Owino presents nomination papers for Siaya Governor’s seat

SIAYA, Kenya, Mar 11 – Former Police Spokesperson Charles Owino on Friday
presented his nomination papers for Siaya Governor’s seat on an Orange
Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket.
Owino, who presented the papers at the Siaya ODM election board. also rooted
for the Azimio la Umoja movement,
Owino left the police service in April 2021, to join politics after serving
for 29 years.
He officially joined the ODM party in May 2021 and is set to battle for the
ODM party ticket alongside Senator James Orengo, former Rarieda MP Nicholas
Gumbo and Deputy Governor James Okumbe.