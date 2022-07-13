Sonko to present nomination papers to IEBC after Court order

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 13 – Mike Sonko is on Thursday set to present his nomination papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) offices in Mombasa.

This is after the High Court directed that he be cleared to run in the August election.

Speaking soon after the verdict, his running mate Ali Mbogo indicated that following the ruling, they will hit the ground running.

“We now want to issue a political statement in this town. Tomorrow, we want at least 5,000 people on the road to accompany us to present nomination papers to IEBC,” he said.

“We want to tell Governor Hassan Joho and his project that the city has already been seized.”

Sonko was not present during the delivery of the verdict, but Mbogo said he is expected in Mombasa any time soon.

The three-judge bench in Mombasa also directed the electoral commission to accept Sonko’s nomination and gazette him for the race.

The bench consisting of Olga Sewe, Ann Ong’injo’ and Stephen Githinji issued the orders just days after the Governor missed in the list of gazetted candidates for the Mombasa Governor’s seat.

“As a result, the petition is allowed and prayers granted, and the third respondent (IEBC) is directed to accept nomination papers presented by the petitioner (Sonko),” read the ruling.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Through his lawyer John Khaminwa, Sonko argued that the move by the electoral body to bar him was improper, unprocedural and unlawful.

Sonko further said that it is prejudicial to exclude from vying due to his impeachment, arguing that his impeachment proceedings have not been concluded and that they are currently pending at the Supreme Court.

The former governor had been barred alongside former Kiambu Chief Executive Committee Member for Youth Karungo wa Thang’wa, who has since been cleared to vie by the courts.

According to IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, the two weren’t eligible to run for public office after being hounded out of office over integrity issues as stipulated in the Chapter six of the constitution.