Former Police Spokesman Owino to deputise Gumbo in Siaya gubernatorial race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – Former Police Spokesman Charles Owino is set to deputize Nicholas Gumbo in the Siaya gubernatorial race in the August elections.

This is after he ditched the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and instead opted for the United Democratic Movement (UDM).

Owino was received into UDM by Mandera Governor Ali Roba at the party headquarters.

Owino had joined ODM in March after he quit the public service.

He had been expected to battle it out with Siaya Senator James Orengo who was among other aspirants for ODM’s ticket.