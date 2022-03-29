Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Owino was received into UDM by Mandera Governor Ali Roba at the party headquarters. /COURTESY

August Elections

Former Police Spokesman Owino to deputise Gumbo in Siaya gubernatorial race

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – Former Police Spokesman Charles Owino is set to deputize Nicholas Gumbo in the Siaya gubernatorial race in the August elections.

This is after he ditched the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and instead opted for the United Democratic Movement (UDM).

Owino was received into UDM by Mandera Governor Ali Roba at the party headquarters.

Owino had joined ODM in March after he quit the public service.

He had been expected to battle it out with Siaya Senator James Orengo who was among other aspirants for ODM’s ticket.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Have a handshake with DP Ruto, Waiguru urges President Kenyatta

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Mar 29 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to have a handshake with his deputy William Ruto and...

16 mins ago

August Elections

Direct tickets issued only where there was consensus – ODM

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has denied that it has issued direct tickets to candidates in violation of...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

To end politics of deceit, Uhuru-Raila must go: Ruto

Dr Ruto regretted that Opposition Leader Raila Odinga thrives on the politics of deceit.

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

‘I have nothing to say’ : Raila on Uhuru’s impeachment allegations

Asked about the allegations Ruto has outrightly denied, Odinga said he knew nothing about claims.

4 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Registrar of Political Parties urges parties to resolve disputes by April 22

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 29 – The Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu has urged political parties to ensure they resolve nomination disputes April 22....

4 hours ago

EAC

EAC welcomes seventh member as Heads of State formally admit DRC to the bloc

President Uhuru Kenyatta is the current chair of the bloc which also comprises Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

7 hours ago

Kenya

24.5mn Kenyans registered in the various political parties – Nderitu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – The Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu says 24.5 million Kenyans have been registered in the eighty-two political parties...

7 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

We stopped dishing out sympathy votes: Kibicho

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho on Monday said the police will not effect arrests on hate speech and other related offences saying such arrests...

8 hours ago