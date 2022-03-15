Ageyo heads to NMG as Editorial Director after quitting SK Macharia’s RMS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 — Ex-Royal Media Services Editorial Director Joe Ageyo has been appointed Editorial Director in charge of Broadcasting at the Nation Media Group.

Nation Group Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama on Tuesday said Ageyo, whose appointment will take effect from April 1, will be reporting directly to the Editor-in-Chief.

“As Editorial Director- Broadcasting, he will be an integral part of the leadership team and will participate in the development and execution of the Group’s editorial strategy. Joe will be in-charge of the editorial functions of NMG’s broadcast operations in Kenya and across multimedia platforms,” stated Gitagama.

Ageyo previously worked at the Standard Group-owned KTN as Managing Editor and at NTV as Head of News Production.

He holds an MSC in Environmental Governance from the University of Manchester, Post Graduate diploma in Mass communication, University of Nairobi’s School of Journalism and Bachelor of Agribusiness Management from Egerton University.

He also holds certificates in Sustainability Management and Environment Diplomacy from the University of Tilburg, Netherlands and the University of Geneva, respectively.