x
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Ageyo previously worked at the Standard Group-owned KTN as Managing Editor and at NTV as Head of News Production/Citizen Television

NATIONAL NEWS

Ageyo heads to NMG as Editorial Director after quitting SK Macharia’s RMS

Nation Group Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama on Tuesday said Ageyo, whose appointment will take effect from April 1, will be reporting directly to the Editor-in-Chief.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 — Ex-Royal Media Services Editorial Director Joe Ageyo has been appointed Editorial Director in charge of Broadcasting at the Nation Media Group.

Nation Group Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama on Tuesday said Ageyo, whose appointment will take effect from April 1, will be reporting directly to the Editor-in-Chief.

“As Editorial Director- Broadcasting, he will be an integral part of the leadership team and will participate in the development and execution of the Group’s editorial strategy. Joe will be in-charge of the editorial functions of NMG’s broadcast operations in Kenya and across multimedia platforms,” stated Gitagama.

Ageyo previously worked at the Standard Group-owned KTN as Managing Editor and at NTV as Head of News Production.

He holds an MSC in Environmental Governance from the University of Manchester, Post Graduate diploma in Mass communication, University of Nairobi’s School of Journalism and Bachelor of Agribusiness Management from Egerton University.

He also holds certificates in Sustainability Management and Environment Diplomacy from the University of Tilburg, Netherlands and the University of Geneva, respectively.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Media mogul SK Macharia launches Wanga’s Homa Bay gubernatorial campaign

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 — Multibillion media owner SK Macharia has thrown his weight behind Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga’s quest to succeed...

February 14, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Nimetoka hiyo upuzi inaitwa OKA, Savula says in joining Raila’s Azimio La Umoja

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – Mimi kuanzia leo nimetoka hiyo kitu inaitwa OKA, (One Kenya Alliance), nimetoka hiyo upuzi (I have ditched that thing...

December 31, 2021