NATIONAL NEWS

Drama at Directline Assurance as businessman SK Macharia storms offices

Staff at the offices on Hazina Towers said Macharia and his group broke doors before he announced he had fired some staff.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – There was drama at the Directline Assurance Company Limited as businessman SK Macharia stormed the Nairobi offices, announced take-over and fired staff.

The staff said there is a court order stopping his moves.

They later reported the matter at the Central police station. They further reported the matter to the Insurance Regulatory Authority.

A security footage that captured the Monday morning drama showed Macharia and his group at the reception.

He would be seen ordering his group to do something.

The principal officer and the Chief Eexecutive Officer Sammy Kanyi said he had reported the matter for an investigation.

“He announced he had fired me. He also led a group to break doors yet there is a court order stopping the moves. Let the authorities take necessary action,” he said.

Police later visited the offices and said they are investigating the drama.

A court had last year stopped Macharia from attempting to take over the firm and he has been tussling with the management for its control.

“Pending the hearing and determination of the Suit herein, a temporary injunction is hereby issued restraining the 1st to 6th and 12th Defendants/Respondents whether by themselves, their servants or agents or any of them from purporting to terminate or hire any new employees or in any other manner whatsoever interfering with the contracts of employment of the Plaintiff/Applicant’s employees and from issuing any orders, directives or instructions to or regarding any independent contractor working for or with the Plaintiff/Applicant.”

“Pending the hearing and determination of the Suit herein, a temporary injunction is hereby issued restraining the 1st to 6th Defendants/Respondents whether by themselves, their servants or agents or any o f them from purporting to act for o r o n behalf of the Plaintiff/Applicant i n any capacity whatsoever,” the order said.

They were also stopped from signing any cheques or effecting any money transfers or otherwise issuing any directives, instructions or any orders whatsoever to any of the Plaintiff/Applicant’s Banks or any other bodies, persons or corporations holding any monies, bonds, properties or other investments on behalf o f the Plaintiff/Applicant unless expressly authorised by Resolutions from the Plaintiff/Applicant’s Shareholders and/or Board of Directors (as approved/elected by the Plaintiff/Applicant’s Shareholders) or by order of the court.

Another court stopped Macharia from airing cautionary ads that warned the public against dealing with Directline Assurance.

The insurer had sought the court order, claiming that the ads, broadcast by Macharia’s Royal Media Services, were defamatory and harming its financial position.

Justice Francis Gikonyo issued a temporary restraining order, highlighting that Directline is a distinct legal entity and its financial stability must be protected.

The judge stated, “Accordingly, the 1st defendant (SK Macharia), his agents, employees or servants or any other person is restrained from publishing, printing, distributing, airing or otherwise circulating the advertisements set out in … the affidavit by Sammy Kanyi.”

Kanyi had outlined the false claims made in the campaign.

