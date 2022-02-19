Wanga, Malala in trouble for ignoring NCIC summons over hate speech allegations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala are on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) rader after they failed to honor summons to answer to hate speech allegations.

The duo were summoned by the Commission to shed light on the allegations leveled against them. They were accused of fueling violence during by elections in Matungu and Kabuchai constituencies in March 2021.

The Commission’s Chairperson Samuel Kobia noted that the two lawmakers had blatantly ignored summons as he assured that the Commission will follow the due process.

“Since the Commission has the power to the level of the High Court Judge when a case of contempt takes place then it means that clearly we need to follow the law and ensure the two are answerable to their actions,” he said.

The two were among ten politicians who were summoned by the Commission over their involvement in the chaos that rocked the two by-elections that were hotly contested.

Others who had been summoned include: Milicent Omanga, Aisha Jumwa, Faizal Badera, John Waluke, Fred Kapondi, Benjamin Washiali, Charles Were and Chris Wamalwa.

Kobia revealed that there were 49 active cases that border on hate speech under investigation.

Out of 29 cases, ten are currently pending in various courts including those involving Narok Senator Ledma Ole Kina, Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ngeno, Isiolo North MP Joseph Lomwa and Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kobia defended the Commission’s role in promoting cohesiveness in the country noting that it is not a toothless body as many perceive it to be.

“As the Commission we do our part and once the case goes to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the courts, it is no longer the Commission and this one area that many Kenyans do not seem to perceive correctly and lay the blame only to the Commission,” he said.

To expedite the wheels of justice, Kobia noted that plans are underway to have four courts set up across the country that purposely deal with hate speech cases.

“We have already approached the Chief Justice Martha Koome and in the coming days she is going to help use in expediting some of these cases,” he said.

Already, the Commission has mapped out 23 counties as possible hotspots for violence before, during and after the August elections.

The regions include Kisumu, Uasingishu, Nakuru, Mombasa, Nairobi, Migori, Kericho, Isiolo, Lamu, Bungoma, Kakamega, Vihiga, Trans Nzoia, Marsabit, Kiambu, Nyamira, Homa Bay, Nandi, Bomet, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Garissa and Siaya.

“We must stay alert and vigilant in these,” Kobia told a news conference on Friday.

The Commission designed a variable risk matrix to identify the counties which Kobia said will be closely monitored ahead of the polls with special focus given to the whole subject of hate speech.

“The issue of hate speech is going to be given high priority by the Commission and we are going to ensure that leaders who are spewing hare are dealt with accordingly,” he said.