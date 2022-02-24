Muturi urges President Kenyatta to quit party politics after his term

NYANDARUA, Kenya, Feb 24 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta not to engage in Party politics after his term ends.

Speaking in Nyandarua during a campaign tour, Muturi stated that this will ensure that his legacy remains untainted.

Muturi further pointed out that this will ensure that his name is not drawn into political mud-slinging that is common in party politics.

“It is fitting that the President does not remain in party politics after his term so that his name will not be dragged into the murk of politics that is common in such levels,” he said.

He indicated that the president has done a great job to carry his legacy into the future and it is best that it remains that way.

Muturi was reacting to suggestions made by Jubilee delegates that President Uhuru should remain at the party hierarchy after the expiry of his term.

During the Nyandarua tour, the Speaker made stops at Ol Kalou, Oljororok, Ndunyu Njeru and Njabini where he pleaded with residents to support him and be his ambassadors during his journey.

Muturi told them the Democratic Party is the second oldest party in Kenya, formed by retired President Mwai Kibaki.