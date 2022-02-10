Medical officer says prosecution witness in Obado murder trial abducted in 2018

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – A prosecution witness in the murder case facing Migori Governor Okoth Obado was abducted in September 2018 and later admitted at Kendu Bay hospital, the court was told.

Clinical Officer Harun Diero Ojwang told trial judge Cecilia Githua that the patient (name withheld) was brought to hospital by a group of police officers and upon examination found that he had suffered from severe injuries.

The witness was abducted by unknown people but managed to jump out of a moving motor vehicle.

He was rescued and taken to Kandere police post before the Kendu Bay police station boss was called to assist in taking the patient to hospital.

The court was further told by the clinical officer that the patient had suffered left hand side limp and appeared stressed.

Another witness, police Constable Ole Tuwei Bigen confirmed that he was among the five police officers who accompanied the OCS to Kandere police post where they picked the patient whom they took to Kendu Bay hospital

Obado is charged alongside Casper Obiero and Michael Oyamo for the murder of his former girlfriend Sharon Otieno.