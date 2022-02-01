Kenya hits 12mn mark in vaccination exercise as positivity rate slows at 2.8pc

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 1 – Kenya has surpassed the 12 million mark in the nationwide vaccination exercise even as the positivity rate slowed to 2.8 percent in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of January 31, a total of 12,451,246 vaccines have been administered across the country.

“Of these, 6,583,334 are partially 2 vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 5,634,410. Another 78,066 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 155,436 are booster doses,” Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe pointed out in a statement.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

Nairobi county leads in fully vaccinated individuals at 40.3%,Nyeri county at 39.3% and Laikipia county with 30.1%

This comes even as the positivity rate slows to 2.8%. Statistics from the Health Ministry shows that 171 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 6,137 tested in the last 24 hours.

Nairobi county carries the huge chunk of the infections at 124 cases, Uasin Gishu county comes second with 7 cases while Siaya county has 6 cases.

Sadly, 4 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of January 2022.

“Therefore, this pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,587. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost their loved ones,” added Kagwe.

On Tuesday, 137 patients had recovered from the disease, 112 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 25 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 294,859 of whom 242,384 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 52,475 are from various health facilities countrywide.

A total of 413 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,545 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

10 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and all of them are on ventilatory support.

Another 89 patients are on supplemental oxygen, 87 of them are in the general wards while two patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).