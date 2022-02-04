Govt working to make cancer treatment affordable, CS Kagwe says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Feb 4 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says the government is working round the clock to bring down the cost of cancer treatment in the country.

Speaking in Mombasa during the official opening of a multi-million Cancer Treatment Centre at Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital, Kagwe indicated that at least 42,000 Kenyans are diagnosed with different cancer ailments annually, out of which 27,000 people die from the disease.

“Cancer is the third killer disease in Kenya,” he stated.

According to the Health CS, for a very long time Kenyans have been forced to travel abroad, especially South Africa and India, in search of cancer treatment.

Kagwe said President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC), under the Big Four Agenda is meant to address the cost of cancer treatment.

“We have seen people travelling abroad and spending huge quantities of money, but today you can come here with an NHIF card and get services without selling your car, cow or impoverishing your family, this is the spirit of UHC,” he stated.

He was accompanied by Mombasa governor Hassan Joho who said hat said Kenyans are too quick to criticize the government without looking at the positive things the President Kenyatta’s administration is doing in improving the health care services.

“Kenyans are too quick to criticize, and too quick never to see the good things that are being done, always seeing the bad things that are being done and always concentrating on the negative rather than seeing the positive things that are being done,” he pointed out.

The new cancer centre at CGTRH, which has been fitted with the state-of-the art radiotherapy machines, can treat up to 120 patients per week, when it becomes fully operational.

It will offer both radiotherapy and chemotherapy sessions.

At least 70 percent of the cancer treatment at the new facility will be catered for by National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

“Access for treatment of cancer was not there, but today here in Mombasa we are glad to hear that access to cancer treatment is right here,” Kagwe stated.

“We can survive cancer, period! No more no less. We can survive cancer with the right care, but as individuals we must first take responsibility,” he said.