Kenya

Health CS Kagwe Unveils Upgraded Hospital in Kisumu

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 5 – The health sector in Kisumu County has received a big boost following the commissioning of a newly upgraded Lumumba Sub-County Level 4 Hospital, to expand access to healthcare provision in the area.

 The County Health Department envisions decongesting of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) and Kisumu County Referral Hospital (KCRH) through the transformation and operationalization of the Level 4 facility.

 Speaking during the official opening of the Hospital on Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, said the investments in the health sector pursued by Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, are commendable, adding that the development would not only serve Kisumu but also benefit the entire country.

“This Hospital is of global standards and has the capacity to provide the highest standard of care for the patients,” CS Kagwe said, while urging residents to visit the facility.

Kagwe further expressed the national governments’ commitment to partner with the Kisumu County Administration to support and supply the necessary equipment to the unveiled hospital.

According to the CS, Health Ministry has made tremendous strides in equipping the public hospitals in the country to warrant recognition by the private sector.

“For the first time in history, some Private Hospitals are referring patients to Public Hospitals because they are better equipped and have highly trained staff,” he said,

In the meantime, Kagwe urged medics and hospital workers to exercise kindness and empathy when handling patients as their profession touches on people’s lives.

“We can supply all equipment to the health care facilities, but what we cannot bring to the hospital is empathy and care. You are the only one able to supply a smile,” Kagwe urged the healthcare workers.

Governor Nyong’o said the development was geared towards revitalizing primary health care in the County as envisioned in his manifesto.

The upgrade has seen the facility have a 150-bed capacity   from a simple small 18-bed capacity health center.

The County Administration in collaboration with Kisumu Urban Project, supplied to the hospital assorted medical equipment worth Sh. 31 million.

