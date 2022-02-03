Connect with us

Stephen Soi (centre) when he appeared in court together with National Olympic Committee of Kenya Secretary General Francis Kinyili and Ekal /CFM NEWS

Kenya

Jailed ex-NOCK official Soi denied bail pending appeal

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 – The High court has declined to grant former Nock official Stephen Arap soi bail pending the hearing of his appeal in the Rio 2016 scandal.

While delivering her ruling, lady justice Esther Maina further stated that Soi can be treated in prison and further ordered his appeal to be expedited.

Soi was imprisoned after he failed to pay a fine of Sh105.6 million.

In his application Soi has said that he is an elderly man aged 65 and is worried that his health might deteriorate while in prison.

He claims that he was convicted of crimes he allegedly committed in Nairobi but at the time he was in Rio, Brazil.

