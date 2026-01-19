Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Man who sought Sh10mn bribe from road engineer out on bail

Nairobi court releases Seth Omosira Osumo on strict bail after allegedly impersonating Head of Public Service Felix Koskei and attempting to extort Sh10 million.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 — A Nairobi court has released a man accused of impersonating Head of Public Service Felix Koskei on strict bail terms after allegedly attempting to extort millions of shillings from a senior government engineer.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court heard that the suspect demanded a Sh10 million bribe while falsely presenting himself as the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service.

The accused, Seth Omosira Osumo, pleaded not guilty before Senior Principal Magistrate Okore Celes Asis to three counts, including impersonating a public officer contrary to Section 105(b) of the Penal Code, and two counts of bribery contrary to Section 6(1)(a) as read with Section 18 of the Anti-Bribery Act.

According to the prosecution, on January 14 and 15, 2026, Osumo allegedly represented himself to Engineer Kenneth Njuguna Mbogori as Felix Koskei and demanded Sh10 million in exchange for “protecting” the engineer’s position as Regional Director at the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA).

The court also heard that on January 14, Osumo requested the financial advantage, and a day later allegedly received Sh30,000 with the same intent.

Confiscated phones

Principal Prosecution Counsel Willy Momanyi urged the court to impose strict bond terms, including surrender of the accused’s passport, provision of a contact surety, and a requirement that he seek court permission before traveling outside the court’s jurisdiction.

The prosecution was also granted 14 days to supply the defence with documentary exhibits and witness statements and opposed the release of two mobile phones recovered from the accused, which they intend to rely on as exhibits.

“I am satisfied with the explanations given by the prosecution counsel on the issues regarding confiscation of the mobile phones belonging to the accused person,” Okore ruled.

The magistrate granted Osumo release on a bond of Sh1 million or cash bail of Sh300,000, and ordered him to surrender his passport and all travel documents pending the hearing.

The prosecution is required to supply all witness statements and documentary evidence to the defence within fourteen days.

The case will be mentioned on February 2, 2026, to confirm compliance with pretrial directions and for further orders.

