The food and nutrition security assessment was conducted by the government in collaboration with its development partners led by the World Food Programme (WFP) in January 2022/FILE

County News

3.1mn Kenyans in need of relief food up from 2.8mn in December

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 — About 3.1 million people in the country require immediate food assistance, a report by the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) has revealed.

This is an increase from 2.8 million in December 2021 when the mid-season food security assessment was undertaken.

The food and nutrition security assessment was conducted by the government in collaboration with its development partners led by the World Food Programme (WFP) in January 2022.

“Of the 3.1 million people in need of urgent assistance, 500,000 people are considered to be in emergency phase while the remaining 2.6 million people are in crisis phase on the Food Security Integrated Phase Classification (IPC),” NDMA said in a brief on Tuesday.

NDMA said that the food security assessment was undertaken to determine the impact of the October-December 2021 short rains season on overall food production and access especially in Kenya’s ASAL areas which are considered highly vulnerable to weather and climatic variabilities.

The report named Marsabit, Turkana, Samburu, Baringo (Tiaty), Wajir, Mandera, Garissa, Isiolo, Tana River, and parts of Kitui, Meru, Laikipia as 12 most affected areas.

“While the other 11 counties are in crisis phase, Marsabit County is in Emergency phase except Moyale Sub- County which is in crisis phase,” NDMA said.

The report further indicated that at least 656,000 children aged between 6-59 months are acutely malnourished and in need of treatment whereas about 100,000 pregnant and lactating women are acutely malnourished.

The below average 2021 October-December short rains performance; effects of two previous below average seasons; below average crop and livestock production; high staple food and low livestock prices were named as drivers of the food and nutrition insecurity.

Others include; COVID19 pandemic and related effects and conflict and insecurity especially in Baringo and Marsabit.

On Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta flagged off a consignment of emergency relief supplies to 23 arid and semi-arid counties affected by drought in a relief intervention is set to benefit 2.3 million Kenyans.

Speaking during the occasion, President Kenyatta reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to providing both short-term and long-term solutions to drought by investing in community-based resilience and drought preparedness programmes.

The Head of State emphasized that the Government is focused on implementing interventions that will build resilience in all the vulnerable households, diversify livelihoods from drought sensitive activities to drought resilient ones as well as improve on early warning and impact forecasting systems.

“This flagging ceremony of a caravan of hope is part of the many interventions that my administration has undertaken since the 8th of September 2021 when I declared the ongoing drought a national disaster and immediately put in place measures to cushion the affected populations,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta pointed out that the Government, had released Sh2 billion to assist the affected households through relief food distribution, water trucking and a livestock offtake programme immediately after the declaration of the ongoing drought a national disaster.

