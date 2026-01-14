Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Kindiki:Sh6 Billion Allocated to Drought Response, More Funds Set Aside

The Second in Command urged the partners to support the government’s efforts saying the government is doing everything possible to lessen the impact of the drought that has hit over 20 counties, most affected in the Arid and Semi-Arid areas.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Jan 14 Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has assured Kenyans that the government has fully prepared to respond to the ongoing drought in the country saying adequate measures have been put in place to mitigate the situation.

The DP called for calm revealing that Sh6 billion has already been allocated to support response measures asking development partners to boost the efforts.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Prof. Kindiki spoke on Wednesday when he co-chaired the 14th Development Partners Forum at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi.

“The government has made arrangements to make sure that we provide enough food to all the affected people and also to save their livestock from demise because of the drought. There should be no panic in the country,” he said.

The Second in Command urged the partners to support the government’s efforts saying the government is doing everything possible to lessen the impact of the drought that has hit over 20 counties, most affected in the Arid and Semi-Arid areas.

“The Government is also committing 2 billion shillings every month and is asking for increased assistance from the development partners and other role players to ensure that the drought situation is comprehensively dealt with,” he stated.

He also said the government is assembling sufficient amounts of hay, vaccines and water to avert loss of livestock.

The Chairman of the Council of Governors Ahmed Abdullahi called for urgent intervention to avoid a deterioration of the situation.

“While ASAL counties are the most affected. Non-ASAL counties are experiencing spill-over effects through rising food prices, water stress and livelihood disruptions,” he said.

Present at the Forum were Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, United Nations Resident Coordinator Stephen Jackson (co-chair), Germany Ambassador Sebastian Groth (co-chair), Council of Governors led by Chairman Ahmed Abdullahi, ambassadors and representatives of various development agencies among others.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Committee Seeks KNCHR Input on NADCO Report and Ten-Point Agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – The Committee on Implementation of the Ten-Point Agenda and the Nadco report held consultations with the Kenya National Commission...

8 minutes ago

Top stories

COTU Backs Court Order Halting Hiring of Private Lawyers by Public Bodies

In a statement on Tuesday, the labour federation said the widespread outsourcing of legal services by national and county governments, state corporations and parastatals...

32 minutes ago

CITY HALL

Nairobi Water Flags Off Leak Detection Vans to Curb Water Losses

Acting Managing Director, Martin Nang’ole, says the specialised vehicles will enhance the company’s ability to detect hidden leaks, monitor water usage, and respond more...

4 hours ago
ODM coalition with UDA 2027 will reshape the political landscape ahead of the 2027 polls. ODM coalition with UDA 2027 will reshape the political landscape ahead of the 2027 polls.

Kenya

ODM hungry for power as it seeks coalition with UDA ahead of 2027

ODM is back at the negotiation table, seeking a pre-election coalition with UDA to secure power ahead of 2027,

7 hours ago
Ruto Mt Kenya strategy 2027 focusses on exposing his former ally turned foe in the 2027 polls. Ruto Mt Kenya strategy 2027 focusses on exposing his former ally turned foe in the 2027 polls.

Kenya

Why Ruto’s Mt Kenya strategy could embarrass Gachagua in 2027

Ruto has taken his political fight to Mt Kenya’s heartland, using development and local backing in a move that could outplay Gachagua in 2027.

9 hours ago

Kenya

Why Gachagua’s Corruption Narrative Is Striking a Chord in Northern Kenya

Abdullahi suggested that if the debate over corruption continues along its current trajectory, Gachagua could become a major political player in Northern Kenya.

12 hours ago

Top stories

Kindiki Warns Rivals Against Inciting Youth as NYOTA Rollout Continues

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has warned political rivals against inciting young people to violence and political confrontation, saying leaders should instead support initiatives that...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Real Estate Stakeholders Dismiss Architects’ Report on Substandard Buildings

RESA noted that architects are directly involved in the design and approval of most developments undertaken by its members and had not raised compliance...

20 hours ago