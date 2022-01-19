President Kenyatta condoles with family of Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of Nyeri Deputy Governor Dr Caroline Karugu following the death of their mother Jacinta Wanjiku Karugu.

In his message of comfort, the President eulogised Mama Jacinta, 76, who passed away on Tuesday night, as an astute champion for the wellbeing of women and girls.

“It is with deep sorrow that I have been informed of the passing away of Mama Jacinta Wanjiku, the family matriach of the Karugu family and a highly respected community leader who strongly supported the wellbeing and progress of women and girls.”

“Throughout her illustrious life, Mama Jacinta Wanjiku Karugu mentored and created opportunities for many young women and girls to excel and prosper in life,” President Kenyatta mourned.

Besides women empowerment, Mama Jacinta Karugu was passionate about health and participated extensively in initiatives aimed at providing quality healthcare in Nyeri County.

“As a nation we are forever indebted to Mama Jacinta Karugu for the role she played in improving healthcare in Nyeri County. We appreciate that together with others she facilitated the construction of several health centres which have enabled residents of Nyeri to access quality healthcare,” the President said.

A career civil servant, Mama Jacinta Karugu successfully transitioned into farming after retirement where she excelled by setting up several agribusiness ventures that created employment for the youth and benefitted her community in Nyeri County.

The President wished the Karugu family God’s comfort and fortitude as they come to terms with the passing away of their family matriach saying Mama Jacinta Wanjiku was a woman of great faith who raised a successful family.

“We will forever be grateful for the work she did for our nation over the years and for raising a strong family that continues to contribute to the development of our country.

“I pray that God the Almighty will comfort and grant each one of you fortitude during this difficult period of mourning your beloved family matriarch,” President Kenyatta comforted the family of Mama Jacinta Wanjiku Karugu.