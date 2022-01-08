Top stories
PICTURES: DP Ruto shakes Eldoret with mega rally
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8- Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has urged the youth to support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid saying he has high...
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – Deputy President William Ruto hosted a mega rally in Eldoret on Saturday, where he vowed to continue popularising his...
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7-A retired teacher was found dead at a lodging in Molo, Nakuru county, after spending a night with an unidentified woman...
BUNGOMA, Kenya Jan 7 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged western Kenya residents to support his presidential bid. Ruto said he was committed...
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7- Businesswoman Agnes Kagure says all city council askaris commonly known as ‘Kanjo’ will have to undergo fresh training on customer...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says leaders found inciting communities in Lamu will be prosecuted, and has warned they could...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says the second and final round of the Mass Voter Registration will...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says the government is in talks with Dubai to reinstate flights from Kenya following...