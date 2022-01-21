Party nomination disputes to be filed at IEBC by June 9

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – Candidates with reservations of primaries conducted by their parties will have until June 9 to file disputes at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In an election calendar published on Thursday, IEBC indicated that the commission will dispense with the disputes within 10 days of filing.

The timelines made public on Friday are applicable for all elective seats including the presidential election.

Other crucial timelines include February 9, the date by which public servants eyeing elective seats a required to resign.

The matter is still however active in court after the High Court halted the enforcement of a legal provision requiring public servant with intent to seek elective office in the August 9 General Election to quit six months to the General Election.

Justice Monica Mbaru issued interim orders shielding public officers from the requirement on January 5 pending a hearing on January 24.

IEBC’s notice which is anchored on Section 43 of the Elections Act. Sub-section 6 however shields the President, the Deputy President, governors, and their deputies as well as MPs and MCAs.

Justice Monica directed IEBC and the Attorney General, who were listed as respondents, to file their submissions within 14 days upon being served.