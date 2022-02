NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has announced that it will hold its party primaries from April 9 to 16.

According to the National Elections Board chairman Antony Mwaura, the party is also in talks with its Kenya Kwanza partners for joint nominations.

Mwaura pointed out that in some areas they will use opinion polls in joint nominations to support the most popular candidate.

More to follow…….