ELOG urges parties to hold credible primaries as a commitment to democracy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 — The Elections Observation Group (ELOG) has called on political parties to conduct fair, free and credible nominations saying they will serve as an example of how the upcoming August polls will turn out.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, ELOG Chairperson Anne Ireri said with formation of political party alliances, there is need for clarity on how nominations for various elective posts will be handled.

“Our observation reports for both 2013, 2017 and subsequent by-elections indicate that party primaries over the years have been shambolic. Credible party primaries are a precursor to credible elections,” Ireri said.

“With the recent introduction of political party coalitions in in the now enacted Political Parties Bill, there is need for further information and clarity on how this will function during primaries. The exercise should be devoid of rigging, intimidation, violence and discrimination.”

ELOG General Secretary Canon Chris Kinyanjui called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ensure it recruits a substantive Chief Executive Officer and other senior officials who are critical for the elections to ensure proper preparations

“The staffing at the commission is also a source of concern. To date, IEBC still lacks a substantive CEO while some of the directors are in office in an acting capacity. It is crucial that replacement and recruitment of senior officials be done as early as possible so that they can have enough time to prepare for the polls,” Kinyanjui.

ELOG is an independent citizen election observation platform that comprises of civil society and faith-based organizations who promote credible, accountable, verifiable, peaceful and fair elections.

According to IEBC political parties should conduct their party primaries between April 16 to 22.

A total of 82 political parties will take part in the General Election slated for August 9 after IEBC approved their nomination rules.

Out of the 83 registered political parties in the country, IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said the electoral commission had disqualified one political party which was nonresponsive.

Political temperatures are already high with candidates especially the presidential contenders traversing across the country to woo voters.

Deputy President William Ruto who is leading the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and his closest political foe, ODM leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja Movement, are deemed as the two horses in the presidential race.