Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, ELOG Chairperson Anne Ireri said with formation of political party alliances, there is need for clarity on how nominations for various elective posts will be handled/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

ELOG urges parties to hold credible primaries as a commitment to democracy

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 — The Elections Observation Group (ELOG) has called on political parties to conduct fair, free and credible nominations saying they will serve as an example of how the upcoming August polls will turn out.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, ELOG Chairperson Anne Ireri said with formation of political party alliances, there is need for clarity on how nominations for various elective posts will be handled.

“Our observation reports for both 2013, 2017 and subsequent by-elections indicate that party primaries over the years have been shambolic. Credible party primaries are a precursor to credible elections,” Ireri said.

“With the recent introduction of political party coalitions in in the now enacted Political Parties Bill, there is need for further information and clarity on how this will function during primaries. The exercise should be devoid of rigging, intimidation, violence and discrimination.”

ELOG General Secretary Canon Chris Kinyanjui called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ensure it recruits a substantive Chief Executive Officer and other senior officials who are critical for the elections to ensure proper preparations

“The staffing at the commission is also a source of concern. To date, IEBC still lacks a substantive CEO while some of the directors are in office in an acting capacity. It is crucial that replacement and recruitment of senior officials be done as early as possible so that they can have enough time to prepare for the polls,” Kinyanjui.

ELOG is an independent citizen election observation platform that comprises of civil society and faith-based organizations who promote credible, accountable, verifiable, peaceful and fair elections.

According to IEBC political parties should conduct their party primaries between April 16 to 22.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A total of 82 political parties will take part in the General Election slated for August 9 after IEBC approved their nomination rules.

Out of the 83 registered political parties in the country, IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said the electoral commission had disqualified one political party which was nonresponsive.

Political temperatures are already high with candidates especially the presidential contenders traversing across the country to woo voters.

Deputy President William Ruto who is leading the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and his closest political foe, ODM leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja Movement, are deemed as the two horses in the presidential race.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto labels Azimio leaders as ‘brokers, cartels and thieves’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 — Deputy President William Ruto says his opponents cannot be trusted to lead the nation blaming them for wanton theft...

36 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

ELOG to publish poll readiness assessment report

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 — With only five months left to the August 9th General Election, the Election Observation Group (ELOG) is on Thursday...

5 hours ago

Kenya

UDA to hold its party primaries from April 9 to 16

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has announced that it will hold its party primaries from April 9 to 16....

23 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Muturi urges leaders on the campaign trail to ‘stop the insults’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 — Democratic Party presidential aspirant Justin Muturi has called on political leaders to stop insulting each other to avoid causing...

3 days ago

Kenya

MP Oscar Sudi acquitted in case where he insulted Mama Ngina

NAKURU, Kenya Feb 11 – A Nakuru Court has acquitted Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi in a case where he was accused of insulting President...

6 days ago

Kenya

Raila to star in ‘Leo ni Leo’ music video remix on Valentine’s Day

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 11 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is on February 14, 2022 set to star in a music video dubbed Leo...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Yattani tames political ambition to complete tenure in Uhuru’s Cabinet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 10 — Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukuru Yattani has opted to forego his pursuit to reclaim the Marsabit Governor seat which he...

February 10, 2022

Kenya

I am not resigning, my fight with COVID-19 is not over – Kagwe

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says he is not eyeing any elective post in the August 9 General Election...

February 9, 2022