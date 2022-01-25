Murder: Man smashes 4-year-old son against the wall in a fight with his wife

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – A 23-year-old man in Gatanga Murang’a county knocked his 4-month-old son against the wall leading to his death following a dispute with his wife.

Mark Njunguna, according to a report filed at the Kihumbuini Police Station, had raised doubts on the paternity of the child leading to the confrontation.

The suspect held by police pending a further probe threatened his wife – 23-year-old Muthoni Kariuki – not to report the matter threatening to kill her if she dared do so.

Muthoni however managed to sneak out of the house following the incident that occurred at 1.30 am and notified her father-in-law Stephen Njuguna.

CCTV footage of the scene showed the suspect whipping his wife who was wailing helpless on the floor before picking their son laying next to her and tossing him against the wall.

The boy died on impact.