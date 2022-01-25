Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Mark Njunguna, according to a report filed at the Kihumbuini Police Station, had raised doubts on the paternity of the child leading to the confrontation/Screengrab

County News

Murder: Man smashes 4-year-old son against the wall in a fight with his wife

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – A 23-year-old man in Gatanga Murang’a county knocked his 4-month-old son against the wall leading to his death following a dispute with his wife.

Mark Njunguna, according to a report filed at the Kihumbuini Police Station, had raised doubts on the paternity of the child leading to the confrontation.

The suspect held by police pending a further probe threatened his wife – 23-year-old Muthoni Kariuki – not to report the matter threatening to kill her if she dared do so.

Muthoni however managed to sneak out of the house following the incident that occurred at 1.30 am and notified her father-in-law Stephen Njuguna.

CCTV footage of the scene showed the suspect whipping his wife who was wailing helpless on the floor before picking their son laying next to her and tossing him against the wall.

The boy died on impact.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Death toll from collapsed Gatanga building rises to 6, search for 3 continues

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – Five bodies have been retrieved from a building that collapsed at Sunstar Hotel, Murang’a County on Friday. Transport and...

December 19, 2021

County News

Kilgoris couple arrested as man fatally hits daughter after missing his wife

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 28 – Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are holding two parents following the death of their daughter who...

September 28, 2021

County News

99-year-old man killed by his 65-year-old wife in Kenya’s Murang’a region

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – A nonagenarian was killed by his 65-year-old wife in Central Kenya on Sunday night, sparking outrage from locals. The...

September 6, 2021