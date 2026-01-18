Man arrested while washing teen nephew’s bloodied clothes after murder

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 — Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a 30-year-old man suspected of killing his 16-year-old nephew in Tuum Location, Samburu North Sub-County.

In a statement on Sunday, the DCI said officers from Baragoi Police Station apprehended Daniel Tanapua, the prime suspect, following a swift operation launched after the incident was reported.

According to preliminary investigations, the incident occurred shortly after the two had shared an evening meal.

A domestic disagreement is believed to have escalated into a violent confrontation, resulting in the teenager’s death.

Police who responded to the scene found the minor already dead.

“Investigators recovered a blood-stained Somali sword believed to have been used in the attack,” the DCI said.

The body was taken to Baragoi Sub-County Hospital Mortuary for preservation and post-mortem examination.

The DCI said detectives immediately mounted a coordinated manhunt, tracking the suspect to a hideout where he was arrested while allegedly attempting to wash blood-stained clothes in an effort to interfere with evidence.

Tanapua is currently being held in police custody as investigations continue and is expected to be arraigned in court once processing is complete.