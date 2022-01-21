Mizani poll ranks Raila, Ndatia as favorites among Nairobi voters

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – ODM presidential hopeful Raila Odinga and Nairobi gubernatorial contender Richard Ngatia have emerged as most preferred candidates for State House and City Hall races respectively in the capital.

Odinga was scored at 42.1pc followed by Deputy President who was ranked in second place 31.4pc while ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi emerged in third place with 3.1pc.

A survey covering choices for the Nairobi gubernatorial contest listed Ngatia, the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) President, as the most preferred City Hall at 29.2 per cent followed by UDA’s Margaret Wanjiru (24.1 per cent).

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi was ranked third with 19.1 per cent.

The findings were contained in a study released on Friday by Mizani Africa which was conducted between January 5 and January 12 across 17 constituencies in Nairobi.

On the Preferred Political Party ODM was ranked the most popular in Nairobi at 46.3 per cent, followed by UDA (34.6 per cent).

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna led in Nairobi’s senatorial race with 39 per cent followed by Nominated MP Maina Kamanda (30 per cent) and Fredrick Otieno (15 per cent).

The polls also showed the Women Rep race closely contended by Millicent Omanga at 28.1 per cent and Esther Passaris (22 per cent). Rachael Shebesh was ranked a distant third at 11.9 per cent.

In the Kibra parliamentary race in Nairobi, Imram Okoth led with 46 per cent followed by Rosemary Odinga with 32.1 per cent.

In Langata, comedian Felix Jalango was scored at 36.7 per cent against incumbent Nickson Korir (34.3 per cent).

Other counties featured in the opinion poll are Bomet, Nandi, Trans Nzoia, Kericho and Kiambu.

In Bomet, Deputy President William Ruto was shown to be leading with 89.6 per cent with Raila Odinga ranked in second place with 8.2 per cent. Musalia Mudavadi scored 1.2 per cent.

Governor Hillary Barchok emerged as the favorite in the gubernatorial race at 42 per cent, followed by former Governor Isaac Ruto (40.3 per cent) and John Mosonik (15.5 per cent).

The opinion poll carried out across 5 constituencies, with 1,250 respondents also showed that the United Democratic Party (UDA) led by 86.7 per cent, Orange Democratic Movement (6.7 per cent) and Chama Cha Mapinduzi (3.3 per cent).

A similar trend was reported in Kericho where Ruto was identified as the most preferred presidential candiate at 85.3 per cent followed by Odinga (10.7 per cent) and Musalia Mudavadi (2 per cent).

In the gubernatorial race Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter was ranked the highest at 36.5 per cent. Erick Mutai and Fred Kirui scored 26.1 per cent and 17.4 per cent respectively.

In Trans-Nzoia county, Deputy President William Ruto led as as the preferred presidential candidate with 48.9 per cent of those polled supporting him. Odinga came in second (37.8 per cent) and Musalia Mudavadi in third place (10.3 per cent).

For the gubernatorial race, the poll carried out in 5 constituencies showed Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa leading with 39.1 per cent closely followed by George Natembeya who scored 34.2 per cent.

In Kiambu, Wainaina Jungle was ranked the most popular gubernatorial candidate at 38.8 per cent. William Kabogo and James Nyoro followed at 26.5 per cent and 20.1 per cent respectively.

The opinion poll carried out in the county’s 12 constituencies, also showed Deputy President William Ruto as the top contender at 61.9 per cent. Raila Odinga and Musalia Mudavadi scored 29 per cent and 5.6 per cent respectively.

In Nandi County, Governor Stephen Sang topped with 33.8 per cent followed by Allan Kosgei (24.6 per cent) and Cleophas Lagat (21.3 per cent).

Ruto was ranked the most popular candidate at 78.2 per cent, followed by Raila Odinga (15.7 per cent) and Musalia Mudavadi (3.8 per cent).